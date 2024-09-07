MJF Defeats Daniel Garcia, But Garcia Gets Even

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Paquette informs us that MJF vs. Daniel Garcia will be kicking things off on the pay-per-view portion of tonight's show. Shortly after that, the Zero Hour pre-show wraps up and we switch over the PPV event.

The cold open video package wraps up and then we shoot back inside NOW Arena in Chi-Town, where we hear the familiar sounds of MJF's theme. Out he comes in a "Thank Me Later" robe and giant banner from above the ring.

As he is taking off the robe and finishing his entrance, we see him ambushed and attacked from behind by Daniel Garcia, who appears out of nowhere without an entrance. The referee restores order and then calls for the bell.

MJF hides under the ropes as Garcia charges at him with his head bandaged from the glass bottle broken over his dome on Dynamite. MJF takes the early offensive lead after hitting Garcia with a cheap shot. Garcia fights back until MJF shoves him into the corner, giving him whiplash.

We see MJF continue to work over the neck of Garcia, looking to live up to his pre-match promise of breaking Garcia's neck, a promise Garcia has also made about MJF. MJF busts Garcia's cut back open after tearing the bandage off his head. Garcia is bleeding like a stuck pig.

MJF looks for a pile driver off the top-rope. Matt Menard gets emotional on commentary, which he's been doing much throughout the match, playing off of his friendship with Garcia. Garcia starts fighting back and taking over while blood free-flows from his dome.

The two hit the mat after a wild Canadian Destroyer spot off the middle rope in the corner. They trade back-and-forth submission attempts, but ultimately MJF hits a low blow that the referee doesn't see, and a jackknife power bomb for the win.

After the match, MJF is feeling the sportsmanship, and while holding his neck, he looks to offer his hand to Garcia. Garcia plays along and goes to shake MJF's hand. MJF tries sneaking a low blow, but Garcia catches it and blasts MJF.

He takes him to the corner, climbs up and leaps off the middle rope with a super pile driver for a big pop. He holds up a lifeless MJF and kisses him and throws his head down. He exits the ring and heads through the crowd as the fans go nuts. Medics are checking on MJF inside the ring.