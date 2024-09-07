AEW All Out Full Results (September 7, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The time for one of the biggest All Elite Wrestling events of the year has arrived, as AEW All Out 2024 goes down from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight's show is a stacked nine-match main card and a two-match pre-show lineup.

Tonight's show will kick off with Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder), Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn), as well as Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos.

The PPV lineup includes AEW World Title Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry, Unsanctioned "Lights Out" Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, Chicago Street Fight Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander, AEW International Title Match: Will Ospreay vs. PAC, AEW Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks vs. Blackpool Combat Club, MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida, as well as AEW Continental Title Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

Featured below are complete AEW All Out: Chicago results from Saturday, September 7, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST - 12am EST. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 7, 2024): CHICAGO, ILL.

The "Zero Hour" pre-show kicks off with a shot inside NOW Arena in Chi-Town. A very dolled up Renee Paquette is joined by RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. They explain how you can order and watch tonight's show before running down the lineup.

A video package airs showing Toni Storm in Australia doing promotional work for Grand Slam Australia this coming February in Brisbane. Paul Wight was also shown with her in the area doing promotional appearances.

Back inside the NOW Arena, women's wrestling veteran Madison Rayne joins Paquette, City and Jarrett to talk about Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for tonight, and the other women's action on the card, with Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander.

Footage is shown of Hangman Page burning down Swerve Strickland's childhood home from this week's Dynamite. We then see "earlier today" footage of their arrivals to the building, with security walking with them to make sure nothing happens.

We return inside the arena where Nigel McGuinness joins Paquette, City and Jarrett to talk about the big Steel Cage showdown between Hangman and Swerve. They wrap up the pre-show talk portion of things and send us down to ringside for our first of multiple pre-show matches.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder)

Excalibur and Matt Menard welcome us to the ringside area as The Acclaimed make their way out with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn for our first Zero Hour pre-show match of the evening. Jacked Jameson babbles on the mic as Iron Savages duo Bronson and Boulder come to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this tag-team tilt. Bowens and Bronson kick things off for their respective teams as a loud "Oh, scissor me, Daddy!" chant spreads throughout NOW Arena. After some early back-and-forth action, The Acclaimed settle into the lead.

We see Bronson make the tag and Boulder helps shift the momentum into his team's favor. The Iron Savages go for their stacked splash double-team finisher, and they hit it, but the follow-up pin attempt is broken up before the count of three.

Iron Savages try a double cannonball splash in the corner, but The Acclaimed move. On the floor, Jacked Jameson gets in Billy Gunn's face. Gunn knocks him out and tells him to "S*ck it!" Bowens and Caster hit the Arrival and Mic Drop for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods)

After a quick check-in with Paquette, City and Jarrett, we return to the ring for our second pre-show bout. Out comes The Premier Athletes trio of Tony Nese, Ari Daivari and Josh Woods, accompanied by "Smart" Mark Sterling. Out next comes Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and Hologram.

The bell sounds and we see Guevara and Nese kicking things off for their respective teams. Guevara slaps a front face-lock on Nese and brings him down to the mat. Nese pops up and works the arm of Guevara, who flips his way free and isolates the limb of Nese.

Hologram tags in for his team and the speed and pace instantly picks up. The masked man flies all over the place, popping the crowd and hitting impressive offense in spurts. After some big double and ultimately triple-team spots, Hologram, Rhodes and Guevara get the win.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Hologram

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn)

The lights go down in the arena after another quick check-in with the pre-show panel. The Bang Bang Gang team of Juice Robinson and The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) make their way out to the ring. After they settle inside the squared circle, the Dark Order make their way out.

Out comes the team of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver. The bell sounds and Reynolds and Austin Gunn kick things off for their respective teams. The commentators put over Austin's speed, as the Bron Breakker of AEW runs the ropes insanely fast.

Robinson tags in and helps maintain the offensive lead for his team. The Gunns join him and the three hit a trios spot on Reynolds in the corner. They take turns doing splashes in the corner, but Robinson misses the final attempt and The Dark Order start to take over.

In the ring, The Dark Order has Robinson down and they hold him and pose, Kaientai "choppy pee-pee" style. The commentators make the reference on the broadcast, too. After some more back-and-forth action, The Gunns and Robinson take over, and Robinson scores the pin to give his team the win.

Winners: Bang Bang Gang

Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos

The Costco Guys - A.J. and Big Justice say it's a "big boom" while talking with Paquette, City and Jarrett. A.J. recalls wrestling on the independent scene with Sonjay Dutt. They say "that's a big boom!" to everyone. Way too many times to not be annoying as hell.

After they wrap up, we send it to Tony Schiavone. He asks us to give a big Chicago welcome to Skye Blue. Out she comes on crutches. She recalls the significance of this building and then is asked about her recovery from a broken ankle.

She gets in serious voice mode quite abruptly after smiling and talking normal, and says she's doing everything she can and it's just "a waiting game." As she continues talking, the theme for "The Glamour" Mariah May hits and out she comes.

She says she's out here to have her title celebration, but not in Chicago. She asks why they call it "The Windy City" when no guy from Chicago has ever been blown. Skye says Mariah would know a lot about that. May kicks the crutches out from her and beats her down until Queen Aminata chases her off.

Top Flight and Action Andretti make their way out. Shane Taylor Promotions comes out next. The Undisputed Kingdom make their way out. Our final "Zero Hour" pre-show match is now officially off-and-running. Taylor, Andretti and Bennett argue to start things off.

Taylor ends up slapping the holy hell out of Bennett. He launches Andretti and splashes on him in the corner, giving his STP team the early offensive lead. Lee Moriarty gets some offensive shine time early on. Black Mortos gets the spotlight for some big spots, but in the end, Roderick Strong steals the pin for the win.

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Paquette informs us that MJF vs. Daniel Garcia will be kicking things off on the pay-per-view portion of tonight's show. Shortly after that, the Zero Hour pre-show wraps up and we switch over the PPV event.

The cold open video package wraps up and then we shoot back inside NOW Arena in Chi-Town, where we hear the familiar sounds of MJF's theme. Out he comes in a "Thank Me Later" robe and giant banner from above the ring.

As he is taking off the robe and finishing his entrance, we see him ambushed and attacked from behind by Daniel Garcia, who appears out of nowhere without an entrance. The referee restores order and then calls for the bell.

MJF hides under the ropes as Garcia charges at him with his head bandaged from the glass bottle broken over his dome on Dynamite. MJF takes the early offensive lead after hitting Garcia with a cheap shot. Garcia fights back until MJF shoves him into the corner, giving him whiplash.

We see MJF continue to work over the neck of Garcia, looking to live up to his pre-match promise of breaking Garcia's neck, a promise Garcia has also made about MJF. MJF busts Garcia's cut back open after tearing the bandage off his head. Garcia is bleeding like a stuck pig.

MJF looks for a pile driver off the top-rope. Matt Menard gets emotional on commentary, which he's been doing much throughout the match, playing off of his friendship with Garcia. Garcia starts fighting back and taking over while blood free-flows from his dome.

The two hit the mat after a wild Canadian Destroyer spot off the middle rope in the corner. They trade back-and-forth submission attempts, but ultimately MJF hits a low blow that the referee doesn't see, and a jackknife power bomb for the win.

After the match, MJF is feeling the sportsmanship, and while holding his neck, he looks to offer his hand to Garcia. Garcia plays along and goes to shake MJF's hand. MJF tries sneaking a low blow, but Garcia catches it and blasts MJF.

He takes him to the corner, climbs up and leaps off the middle rope with a super pile driver for a big pop. He holds up a lifeless MJF and kisses him and throws his head down. He exits the ring and heads through the crowd as the fans go nuts. Medics are checking on MJF inside the ring.

Winner: MJF

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club

It's time to return to the ring for our second match of the evening. But first, we get a look at Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland being confined in their respective rooms with security until they head to the ring for the Lights Out Unsanctioned Steel Cage main event later tonight.

Claudio Castagnoli's theme hits inside NOW Arena and out he comes with fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta for their big tag-team title opportunity. The Young Bucks make their way out next as the reigning and defending tag champs.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first championship contest of the evening. Yuta and Nicholas Jackson kick things off for their respective teams. They lock up and Nicholas wrenches the arm of Wheeler who fights back, leading to the two trading holds.

Yuta takes Nicholas to the mat for a senton, followed by a tag to Claudio. BCC with a double-team until Nicholas fights them off, only to be dropped with a double shoulder tackle. Yuta tags back in as this continues when Nicholas tries to get involved. Bucks escape out to the floor.

Inside the ring again, Matthew shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of the Bucks. After they dominate for a bit, the challengers take back over. Bucks reverse into a BTE Trigger that gets a close near fall. They pump up their kicks for a Superkick Party, but a follow-up BTE Trigger is fought off by Claudio who ends up sending them to the mat with a double suplex.

Yuta catches Nicholas on the outside with a dive as Claudio hits a giant swing on Matthew back in the ring. The BCC duo goes for the cover but only gets two. Claudio and Yuta look for a double-team spot, but the Bucks fight back. Yuta takes over and goes for a splash, but Matthew gets his knees up and follows up with a roll-up for the win.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

It's time for our second championship match of the evening. The road to video for Will Ospreay vs. PAC airs and then we see a special message from "The Bastard" as he makes his way out to a big pop. "The Aerial Assassin" comes out next to a rock star reception as well.

The bell sounds and this has big fight feel written all over it. The crowd is going bonkers before they do anything. Ospreay takes the early offensive lead, but once the action spills to the floor, PAC hits a twisting splash that looked insane.

The crowd and commentators went crazy. Ospreay fights back and hits an equally insane sky twister of his own. Ricochet is shown watching the action via a monitor backstage. They trade stiff-ass forearm shots and punches and chops back-and-forth.

PAC hits a wild brain-buster off the ropes. Ospreay's heavily taped up neck continues to be a focus of the bout. Ospreay fights back and lands a devastating knockout kick out of the blue that crumbles PAC down to the mat. PAC fights back and hits a big spot on the apron and then locks Ospreay in the Brutalizer in the middle of the ring. Ospreay eventually gets his foot on the ropes to break the hold.

Fans chant "This is Awesome!" and two spots later, a wild "AEW! AEW!" chant spreads throughout the building. PAC hits a crazy-looking Poisonrana for a close two-count. He slaps the Brutalizer back on Ospreay and cranks back with all he's got.

Ospreay escapes again and out of nowhere, nearly be-heads PAC with a hidden blade. He falls onto him for the cover, but PAC kicks out just before the count of three. The fans give them a standing ovation and break out into a loud "Fight Forever!" chant. Ospreay goes for an Os-Cutter out of the corner, but PAC trips him up.

PAC takes Ospreay to the top-rope and looks for an absolutely insane top-rope poisonrana, but Ospreay somehow lands on his feet for a berzerk-level crowd pop. He charges at PAC and connects with a hidden blade.

He hoists PAC up for a big spot but PAC counters with a Poisonrana. Ospreay fights back and hits a finisher for the win. Incredible, incredible match. With the win, Ospreay is still your AEW International Champion. Ricochet is shown again watching on a monitor backstage in a suit. He claps in approval of the match of the year candidate that we just witnessed.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay

Chicago Street Fight

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

The video package airs to set the stage for the next pay-per-view match of the evening. It's time for a good ol' fashioned Chicago Street Fight. Stokely Hathaway cuts a promo introducing Kris Statlander as the two make their way to the ring first.

Out next is the reigning CMLL Women's World Champion. The bell sounds and this Chicago Street Fight gets off to a quick and violent start. Within the first five minutes of the bout, we see a table broken, the ringside barricade plowed through and a turnbuckle pad ripped off one of the buckles in the corner.

The two fight to the top of the entrance ramp where Stokely helps Kris with a trash can full of weapons. She bashes it into the spine of Willow. A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire is among the weapons laying around now. Statlander slams Nightingale onto the trash can and then picks up the barbed wire bat.

Nightingale gets up first and has an enormous bundle of light tubes, which she smashes into a thousand shards of broken glass on the dome of Statlander. Statlander with blood all over her back, fights back and tackles Willow off the stage through a table way down below.

The two fight their way back into the ring after Stokely is run off. The doctor looks at the blood coming from Statlander's head. Willow grabs a chain or barbed wire that she wraps around her fist. In the ring, Kris has a sack full of something, but before she can use it, Willow beats Kris down with the wrapped up fist.

Kris fights back with a German suplex and then dumps out the sack full of thumb tacks. Nigel McGuinness calls it sparkling death. Nice. Statlander goes for a split legged axe kick, but lands in split-form on the tacks. Ouch. Willow follows up with a death valley driver for a close two-count.

The two head to the top-rope, where Statlander connects with an insane super-Spanish fly onto the tacks. Statlander hits a discus lariat with the chain for a close two-count of her own. Fans chant "This is Awesome!" as Statlander grabs a dog collar. She wraps it around Willow's wrist.

Kris straps the other end to her own wrist. Kris charges at Willow, who hits a big slam into the tacks. They get up and trade shots Kris hits Stater-day night fever and then wraps the chain around Willow's face. Greg Valentine and Roddy Piper style, it goes in Willow's mouth and Kris yanks away. The ref calls it. Kris wins.

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe

After the match, Renee Paquette catches up with Will Ospreay backstage. He gives props to PAC and says he knows where to find him if he wants a rematch. He begins talking trash about Ricochet, who then walks up and Ospreay tries shaking hands with him.

Ricochet slaps Ospreay's hand away and the two have what appears to be a non-scripted back-and-forth teasing a future showdown, as it was a verbal chaotic mess and felt super awkward. Either way, the show moves on as the AEW Continental Championship is on-the-line next.

After the video wraps up, Taz joins the gang on commentary for this one. Orange Cassidy comes out to a big pop. "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita is out next accompanied by Don Callis. Callis heads over to join the gang on commentary for this one. ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe is out next.

Finally, we hear the coin drop and out comes "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada. The reigning and defending AEW Continental Champion looks ready for battle. We see all four go at it to start things off. Takeshita and Okada trade shots for a big crowd reaction.

In comes Cassidy looking to do his dramatic hands up and back down in the pockets routine, only for Okada and Takeshita to each grab one of his hands to stop him. Briscoe hits the ring and does some Redneck Fu for a big crowd reaction.

He and Cassidy hit some cool spots on Okada and Takeshita. They each go for the pin at the same time. Both only get two. They each agree to try and switch and pin attempt the other guy. They still only get two. After some more back-and-forth action, we work to the finishing sequence of the bout.

This sees each guy get a turn hitting their finisher, with Okada hitting the Rainmaker on Cassidy last to score the pin fall and retain his AEW Continental Championship. Fun match. Callis joins Takeshita afterwards to stare down Okada as he walks to the back.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which you guessed it, features yet another title on-the-line. This time, the TBS Championship.

After the package wraps up, Hikaru Shida's theme hits and the former AEW Women's Champion makes her way to the ring. Tony Schiavone reminds us that with 78 wins, Shida has more victories than anyone in AEW women's history. She has wins over five former champions.

Shida settles inside the squared circle and then the annoying "CEO!" theme hits to bring out the reigning TBS Champion. The double-champion Mercedes Moné emerges, as the TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion heads to the ring by herself. Kamille is banned from ringside tonight.

The bell sounds and off we go. Moné goes on the attack early, focused on Shida’s knee as she sends the challenger to the corner. The champ continues the attack until Hikaru starts to fight back, locking in a submission hold until Moné manages to get to the ropes to force a break.

With the champ still on the apron, Shida leaves the ring to do more damage leading into a rising knee, bringing Moné back into the ring for a cover that gets a near fall. Shida sets the champion up in the corner but is fought off, allowing Moné to hit a double knee to the face for a near fall. Mercedes continues the attack, however, sending Shida back into the corner before attacking the head and neck.

Shida gets back to her feet, but is quickly sent back to the corner by the champ who hits a forearm on the challenger, sending her to the mat for a near fall. Moné continues to slow things down and remain in the offensive driver's seat for the next several minutes.

Shida goes on to take over for a bit, hitting three back-to-back-to-back falcon arrows. She gets her hands on a crutch that she thinks about using as a weapon, but she ultimately decides against it. Mercedes capitalzes and hits a chop block to Shida's knee before hitting her Moné Maker finisher for the win. Kamille comes out to celebrate with her afterwards.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

It's main event time (part one)!

We see the pre-match video package for our final sanctioned match of the evening, the first of our two main events scheduled for tonight. With that said, the road to TNT Champion "The Scapegoat" challenging "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship is shown.

Once it wraps up, we get a cool cops-style scenery shot with a C.B. scratchy-sounding cop voice talking about looking for "The Scapegoat." It finally wraps up, and we see Perry arrive in a big truck. He steps out and is greeted by The Young Bucks. He hands them his TNT title and ring entrance helmet.

Inside the NOW Arena in Chicago, where Perry should be the devil himself to the home of CM Punk's hometown army of fans, "The Scapegoat" graphic flashes on the screen. Fire pyro explodes and out comes Perry with The Bucks and security in helmets, who line the entrance ramp as he heads to the ring.

Europe's "Final Countdown" hits next and out comes reigning, defending AEW World Champion "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson to a sustained roar from the crowd. Jim Ross joins the gang on special guest commentary and pokes fun at Taz upon being introduced.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock up and Perry sends Danielson down, mocking him to some boos from the crowd. Perry goes back after the champ, taking him down which draws a smile from Danielson as he gets back to his feet.

Bryan gets a side headlock on the challenger before taking to the ropes, only for Perry to catch him with an arm drag, posing before leaving the ring. Perry finally steps back into the ring as the two lock up, with Danielson getting the upper hand before catching the leg of the challenger.

This leads to the champ locking in a surfboard stretch, pulling back on Jack before going after the face and eventually dropping him to the mat. Perry back to his feet until Bryan drops him, grabbing him by the wrists, but Perry rolls to the floor to avoiud it.

Danielson heads to the floor after him, but Perry takes over. He sets the champ onto the apron before dropping him to the floor. Perry has a smile on his face as the crowd show their disapproval. Jack sets the champ up against the barricade, getting a running start before charging at him.

He brings Danielson back into the ring for a cover, but the champ kicks out. He brings Bryan to the corner now, taking a bite at the champ before dropping him to the canvas once more for a near fall. Jack brings Danielson to his feet for a chop into the corner.

The champ responds with some of his own, until Perry cuts him off, blocking the mouth and nose of the champ to break free. He hits a chop on Danielson, mocking the fans as he sets Bryan up in the corner, but Danielson breaks free, eventually landing some hard elbows to the head of Perry. He climbs up, taking the challenger on a one-way trip to the mat with a massive back super-plex.

Danielson slowly makes his way back to his feet, laying into Perry with kicks to the chest until Jack responds by taking the champ down hard for a near fall, but Danielson manages to catch him with a LeBelle Lock. Perry ends up getting to the ropes to break the hold.

Danielson has Perry set up for the Buisuke Knee after fighting back into the offensive lead. Perry avoids it, however, and locks Danielson into the Snap Trap submission. He cranks away until Danielson finally makes it to the ropes. Fans chant-sing "Oh...cry me a river!" as Perry yells at Danielson, getting his verbal Roman Reigns skills going as he controls the offense.

Danielson goes to hit the running knee again, but this time Perry pulls the referee in his way. Danielson knocks out the ref. The Young Bucks come down and join Perry in beating down Danielson. The Bucks hit a spiked TK Driver with Perry on Danielson that sends him into the mat in dangerous fashion. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of BCC run out to make the save.

Perry hits a running knee to the side of Danielson's head. He covers him, but Danielson kicks out. Perry calls for a GTS to taunt the CM Punk-loving Chicago crowd. Danielson ends up hitting his running knee finisher instead. Perry survives the pin attempt and when he gets up he starts smacking the crap out of Danielson over and over again.

This only angers Danielson, who fights back and hits his running knee finisher. He immediately follows up with a cover, but somehow Perry kicks out. Danielson looks surprised by that. Perry hits a running knee to the side of Danielson's head. He covers him, but Danielson kicks out. Perry calls for a GTS to taunt the CM Punk-loving Chicago crowd. Danielson ends up hitting his running knee finisher instead. Perry survives the pin attempt and when he gets up he starts smacking the crap out of Danielson over and over again.

This only angers Danielson, who fights back and hits his running knee finisher. He immediately follows up with a cover, but somehow Perry kicks out. Danielson looks surprised by that. Danielson ends up hitting it again for the win. After the match, things get crazy.

We see Killshot in the ring with Perry. Fans react. Christian Cage's theme hits and he comes out with The Patriarchy and his contract in-hand for a guaranteed title shot at any time. Before he can cash it in, however, Danielson's friends from the BCC, Castagnoli, Yuta and Jon Moxley, with Marina Shafir and PAC, stand in front of them, blocking them from the ring.

Fans love it. Danielson does, too. The BCC guys back off The Patriarchy guys. The BCC guys join Danielson in the ring to celebrate. Or so it seemed. Instead, they beat down Danielson and put a plastic bag around his face. They hold Yuta back from helping and PAC, Mox and the rest of the crew hold Danielson down and try and suffocate him with the plastic bag as fans chant "This is murder!"

Winner and STILL AEW Champion: Bryan Danielson

Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

It's main event time (part two)!

The pre-match package airs to set the stage for the final match of the evening, which is the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage showdown between bitter rivals Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Justin Roberts informs us on the mic that the lights are about to go out and when they do, AEW is not responsible for what happens next.

Hangman Page's theme hits and out comes the man who burned down Swerve's childhood home earlier this week. He settles inside the cage-enclosed ring. Out comes his opponent, former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland accompanied by Prince Nana. Before things get started, Hangman tries hanging Swerve, no pun intended, on the cage.

The match gets started soon after and we see Hangman continue to punish Swerve. He gets a staple gun out and begins stapling Swerve with it. Swerve fights back and now he gets his hands on the staple gun. He voluntarily yanks staples out of himself and looks to be enjoying it as fans chant "You sick f*ck!" at him. He begins shooting Hangman with the staple gun in the face.

Nana is yelling so much it's past the point of annoying. Every time Swerve does anything on offense, Nana rubs it in Hangman's face verbally by leaning into the cage and taunting Page. Swerve stomps away at Hangman's head as he's wedged in between the cage. Hangman is bleeding as Swerve continues to beat him down. Hangman begins fighting back while his face is a crimson mask.

With barbed wire wrapped around his own arm, Hangman clotheslines Swerve off the ropes, where he was crotched and seated leaning against the cage. Swerve is now bleeding as well. Hangman's face and back is covered in blood and bruises from staples. Hangman taunts the crowd, "Is that your man?!" as he beats on him some more.

A very bloody Swerve starts to fight back and take over. Swerve gets a steel chair, and with a sadistic look on his face, proceeds to wallop Hangman with vicious repeated chair shots over and over again. He lawn-darts him into the chair as well. Swerve pulls out a bag with a mystery weapon in it. It's a cinder block. J.R. mentions he got hit with one before.

Taz says he did too, in the nuts. J.R. felt that was unnecessary information. His "me too" shout out was, though, of course. Swerve uses the cinder block to badly damage the lower back of Hangman. The crowd absolutely gasped loudly upon seeing the redness and welt immediately forming on Hangman's back. These two are a different breed, folks.

Swerve sets up a table and fans immediately chant "We want fire!" With the build-up, that's expected, unfortunately. The last match ending in attempted murder always upped the violence expectations in this one, one would presume. These two are delivering thus far. They fight on the top rope in front of the table that was just set up.

Swerve hits a Swerve Stomp to put Hangman through the table. He covers him but Page kicks out. "Of course he did," says Schiavone with partial laughter and partial disbelief. Hangman fights back and hits Dead Eye on Swerve for a two-count of his own. Dueling "let's go Hangman" and "Let's go Swerve!" chants spread throughout the building.

Hangman pulls out a burnt splinter from Swerve's childhood home and yells, "Who's House?!" He tries stabbing Swerve in the eyeball with it, but Swerve avoids it and begins fighting back. Hangman turns it and now the two are essentially fighting to stab each other. Not essentially. They literally are. Swerve gets his hand free and begins repeatedly stabbing a bloody Hangman with it.

Swerve stops and looks at what he's holding and realizes it's a piece of his childhood home. He starts crying. He gets a rage look in his eyes and heads over to Hangman, who low-blows him and takes over again. He slams Swerve in vicious fashion on the cinder block. The commentators question if Swerve's spine was just snapped. Swerve refuses to stay down, kicking out of a pin attempt.

Strickland hits a House Call. And another. He goes for the cover, but Hangman finds a way to kick out before the count of three. Swerve heads to the top-rope, but he's not satisfied with that height. He climbs up to the top of the cage, but is stopped before getting there by Hangman. Hangman hits a super power bomb off the top-rope on Swerve. They both struggle to get to their feet.

Hangman hits another Dead Eye in the center of the ring. He goes for the cover, but as you would expect, Swerve kicks out. Hangman grabs a chair and yells at Swerve that he would make him beg. He smashes him with the chair and yells at him to beg for mercy again. He continues this as the referee starts taking a closer look at things.

Instead of begging, Swerve defiantly gets up to his knees laughing and looking up at Hangman. Swerve goes to stand up but falls face-first into the mat. He's out without being touched. Hangman lifts a lifeless Swerve up and yells at him to beg. Hangman yanks the grill out of Swerve's mouth. He reaches into his bag and pulls out a hyperdermic needle.

He stabs him in the mouth and shoves it through his cheek, it comes out the other end. Swerve is sitting on the mat with a freaking needle sticking in and through his face. Hangman takes a chair and blasts the needle in his mouth with it. The crowd loudly gasps at the same time. The referee calls for the bell.

Justin Roberts announces Hangman as the winner by knockout. He seems more annoyed that Swerve didn't beg. Ringside doctors and Nana rush to check on Swerve as Hangman leaves. Hangman teases coming back, but stops. That's how AEW All Out 2024 goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Hangman Page