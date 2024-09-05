Roman Reigns Responds to John Cena's G.O.A.T. Praise: "The Numbers Don’t Lie"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

If someone calls Roman Reigns the "Greatest Of All-Time" in WWE, he won’t argue — even if that person is “The Greatest Of All-Time” himself.

WWE Superstar John Cena, whom WWE calls "The Greatest Of All-Time," recently referred to Roman Reigns as WWE's G.O.A.T. in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay-Shay."

"He's been in a main event lens for over a decade," Cena said. "In 2012, the stock was trading at $11. WWE/TKO stock is now at $117. That's on his shoulders. There isn't a better indication, and I know it's a team effort, and nobody does it alone, but that, to me, is some serious shit. I have to give respect where it’s due. [Roman] is smart, passionate about the business, multi-generational athlete. Has respect for his family, the locker room, the business. He's a very smart performer and someone I respect. He'd be my Greatest of All Time."

In a new interview this week for Bloomberg’s Power Players of New York, Roman Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman, responded to Cena’s comments.

"The numbers don’t lie," Reigns said. "I wish I could say, ‘I’m Taylor Swift out there,’ but we have a great team. I have a Wiseman. Business has been really good. It’s one of those weird situations. This is where I would normally be like, ‘Paul, brag about me.’ At the end of the day, it’s subjective. There are some objective metrics involved that we can measure. If there are 60 people saying, ‘No, Roman Reigns is the GOAT,’ and two saying, ‘No, The Undertaker is the Greatest of All Time,’ how do you argue with those two who believe it with their soul? That’s the beauty of our job. It’s where objective and subjective meet. It can really be whatever you feel it is. As long as you are connected to whichever WWE superstar you resonate with, I think you have the right to claim that person as the greatest of all time, to you.

As for what John said, I kind of witnessed and observed his early reign as WWE’s top guy and face of the company. Nobody knows better about everything that it takes to get to that point and be in that conversation. I guess I’m just going to agree with him.”