Bryan Danielson Reveals He Received "Legal Letter" from WWE Over Trademark Filing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2024

On July 29th, 2024, Bryan Danielson filed a trademark for the term "Yes! Yes! Yes!" Ahead of the 2024 AEW All In PPV event, Danielson spoke with Luke James Chats, where he revealed that WWE reached out to him after his filing.

"I applied for it, but then I got, it wasn’t necessarily a cease and desist. I got some sort of legal letter from WWE. It’s really weird because my manager texted me and said, ‘Hey, this thing is available, do you want to get it?’ I was like, ‘How much does it cost?’ It wasn’t that much. ‘Okay, sure.’

Shortly after that, I got an email from WWE saying, ‘This is infringing on this or that or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to sell anybody anything. I just do my thing.’ It did feel good to see the crowd raising their hands like that after such a long time."

