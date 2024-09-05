WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WCW Star Big Vito Refutes Hulk Hogan's Claim of Never Using Creative Control

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2024

Former WCW Star Big Vito Refutes Hulk Hogan's Claim of Never Using Creative Control

While appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan claimed that he never used his creative control "the whole time" he was in WCW. Former WCW star Big Vito responded to Hogan's statement on Twitter/X, offering a different perspective:

"I shared a dressing room with Hulk the night of the infamous Bash at the Beach [2000]. Just him and I in the dressing room. I know what happened, and this isn’t the whole truth. This is in no way disrespectful to Hulk Hogan, but this isn’t a true statement. Hulk and Vince Russo are my friends, but I know what really happened that night, this ain’t it."

In response to a fan who accused him of seeking attention, Vito added:

"I’m not seeking attention friend. I get my own. I just know what the truth is. I’m a worker ON the show, not sweeping up popcorn. Ask Vince 🤣 He will tell you. Ask Stevie Ray who came to me THAT night to ask what’s happening. Come on guys, be realistic here."


