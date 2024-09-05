TNA vs. AEW Showdown Set for Maple Leaf Pro’s "Forged In Excellence" Event

A new AEW vs. TNA Wrestling inter-promotional match has been confirmed for the relaunch of Maple Leaf Pro.
As part of the two-night event on October 19 and 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, fans can look forward to a high-stakes clash between former TNA X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey and AEW standout Konosuke Takeshita, set to headline night one.
Other notable names appearing at the event include Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Gisele Shaw, and Raj Dhesi, known in WWE as Jinder Mahal.
Adding to the excitement, legendary commentators Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis will reunite as the broadcast team for the promotion.
BREAKING: @SpeedballBailey takes on @Takesoup at #MLPForgedInExcellence NIGHT 1 LIVE on @FiteTV!— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 5, 2024
