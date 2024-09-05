AEW President Tony Khan Talks All Out, Grand Slam, Sting, and More During Media Call

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ahead of this Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Tony Khan, President of AEW and Ring of Honor, participated in his usual pre-event media call.

Future of All Out and Grand Slam: When questioned about a potential change in date for next year's All Out due to the Grand Slam Australia PPV announcement, Khan remained optimistic about Chicago's event. He expressed confidence in a "great crowd and awesome night" for All Out this weekend. He also praised the success of Grand Slam New York and hinted towards both locations potentially hosting Grand Slam events in 2025. However, Khan acknowledged the need to assess domestic distribution options for the Australian show.

Sting's Status: While confirming Sting's retirement from in-ring competition after his undefeated championship run, Khan emphasized that "The Icon" remains a cherished member of the AEW family. He revealed Sting's presence backstage during the recent Dallas residency, further solidifying his close bond with Darby Allin and the company as a whole.

Women's Casino Gauntlet a Possibility?: Responding to a query about a potential women's version of the Casino Gauntlet Match debuted in London, Khan expressed enthusiasm for building such a concept in the future. He acknowledged the positive reception for the innovative match format.

Moxley's New Direction: Regarding Jon Moxley's recent ventures outside of AEW, Khan maintained a respectful stance. While admitting a lack of familiarity with GCW (Game Changer Wrestling), he commended his relationship with Josh Barnett and his Bloodsport event. He reiterated his strong support for Moxley and the positive impact of his return, regardless of how future developments unfold.

Evolving Fandom: Khan addressed the changing landscape of professional wrestling fandom. He noted the significant growth of online communities compared to his early experiences in the industry. He acknowledged the challenge of catering to fans seeking both spoilers and surprise elements. Interestingly, Khan claimed that AEW boasts the fanbase with the highest monthly spending on streaming video among all sports leagues worldwide.

Signature AEW Event: In response to a question about a potential "WrestleMania-like" signature event for AEW, Khan opted to highlight the company's rich history of impactful shows. He mentioned events like All In, alongside unforgettable moments like the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

Danielson's Contract Status: Khan confirmed that Bryan Danielson is currently wrestling without a contract. He declared his commitment to providing Danielson a permanent home within AEW whenever his in-ring career concludes.