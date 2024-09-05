Tony Khan Discusses WBD Negotiations, Predicts AEW Will Be Second Most Profitable Wrestling Company in History

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan held his usual pre-pay-per-view media conference call on Thursday, September 5, 2024, where he discussed various topics, including the TV rights negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery, an update on Powerhouse Hobbs, and more.

Khan talked about AEW soon becoming the second most profitable wrestling company in history, largely due to the new Warner Bros. Discovery TV rights deal. He said, “I think it is reasonable. Whether those cash flows happen overnight when the new deal kicks in, I can’t say those things for sure yet. There is still a lot to be figured out. I do think the die is cast that AEW is going to be the second most profitable wrestling company, at this point, of all time, which is very impressive for a promotion that is just over five years old and has been on television for less than five years. It’s amazing how quickly we’ve expanded.” Khan also emphasized the expansion of AEW’s television programming from two hours to five hours a week and noted that the company is entering a multi-year period that will position them as the second most profitable wrestling company ever.

When addressing the status of negotiations, Khan mentioned, “It’s a really exciting time for AEW. We are having great conversations. There have been a lot of reports, and a lot of them have been pretty accurate about the status of the media deal between AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery being something that has been a productive and ongoing conversation.” He expressed his gratitude for AEW’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, saying, “It’s great to be wanted by TBS and TNT. I feel very fortunate that, after being here for five years, there is still this great appetite and desire to keep AEW at TBS and TNT. It’s a mutual thing. We love Warner Brothers Discovery.”

Khan also acknowledged that the two sides are still working through the details of the deal: “We’re still working through the details of the agreement, which is a very long and tenuous process, but a good process to do. It can be long to figure out a contract for one person, one player, one athlete. Imagine an entire league, doing an agreement for all of our events and all the exciting things we’re working on.”

In discussing Powerhouse Hobbs, Khan shared that the wrestler is still recovering from an injury sustained in April during a match against Jon Moxley. Khan noted, “Will Hobbs has been visiting the doctors. He was injured wrestling against Jon Moxley in April. It’s been several months of Hobbs being out. We’re hoping to get him back soon, but I think there is still some time he needs for the recovery.” He added that Hobbs remains a vital part of AEW, and the company looks forward to his return, even though no exact date has been set.