New Title Match Announced for AEW Out 2024, Major Stipulation Added to Championship Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2024

The card for AEW All Out 2024 continues to evolve following the "go-home" episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

During the September 4 edition of AEW Dynamite, live from Milwaukee, WI, it was revealed that Kamille will be banned from ringside during the highly anticipated Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida match for the TBS Championship.

In a late-breaking announcement, The Young Bucks will now face Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, adding even more excitement to the lineup.

The following matches are confirmed for the September 7 pay-per-view, taking place at NOW Arena in Chicago, IL:

- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac for the AEW International Title

- Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a CMLL Women's Title Street Fight

- Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a Steel Cage match

- MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA for the AEW Continental Title

- Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry for the AEW World Title


