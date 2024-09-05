AEW Announces Continental Contenders Challenge and $7,000 Stakes Match for Friday's Collision

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has revealed an exciting lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, airing live on Friday night at 8/7c. One of the night's highlights will be the Continental Contenders Challenge, a high-stakes bout to determine the next challenger for AEW Continental Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada. The winner of the challenge will earn a shot at the prestigious title, promising intense competition.

In addition to the Contenders Challenge, a unique $7,000 stipulation match has been announced. Following a heated exchange on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho recalled an incident from four years ago when Orange Cassidy ruined his $7,000 jacket. As a result, Cassidy has agreed to face Bryan Keith in a match this Friday, where the stakes are high—if Cassidy loses, he’ll be forced to pay $7,000 in cash.

The night will also feature a compelling singles match between Deonna Purrazzo and Hikaru Shida, adding even more star power to the show.

But the action doesn’t stop there. Following AEW Collision, fans can look forward to a special live episode of AEW Rampage, immediately followed by the premiere of “Countdown To AEW All Out: Chicago,” building anticipation for the big event.