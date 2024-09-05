Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 4, 2024): MILWAUKEE, WI.

Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Daniel Garcia, MJF Kick Off This Week's Show

Daniel Garcia's theme hits and out he comes power walking down to the ring to kick off the show. He says patience is a virtue. He says he knows MJF is here in the building and he's not feeling very virtuous tonight.

He wants to break MJF's neck. We hear, but do not see, MJF singing "Oh Danny-Boy, the pipes..." his mic stops working. He mentions this and then the camera shows him sitting down with a glass of wine.

MJF says Garcia looks like an emaciated skinhead on Ozempic. He says he doesn't attack people from behind like Garcia. Garcia says everyone knows he's fake. He talks about MJF taking a trip to Turkey to get a hair transplant that didn't work. He says he wears makeup to cover up his acne.

Garcia says MJF has fake love for AEW. He says he doesn't love AEW like he does. He tells him he can get as many fake tattoos painted on the back of his ankle as he wants. MJF tries to talk, but Garcia cuts him off. He tells him to listen for a change.

He says if he can find a woman that loves him for more than a year, to marry her and have kids. But know every time you pick up your ugly baby, you'll feel a tingling in your neck. Garcia is going to break it. MJF applauds Garcia. "Did you guys hear that? Danny learned how to speak! My word!"

He tells Garcia he still has a lot of learning to do. He vows to put Garcia in a wheelchair. He brings up Garcia's mother. He says she'll take care of him while he's laid up in bed. He says "Lord knows you won't be the first man laying on their back on her bed ...that she happily tended to."

Garcia charges the barricade, throwing security guards left and right as he continues making his way through the crowd in attempt to get up the stairs where MJF is seated way up high in the building. He finally gets up there, but while dealing with the last security guard, MJF breaks a glass over his face to knock him out.

MJF sips some more wine and grabs the mic. He picks up a bloody Garcia and asks if he minds if he takes a seat right next to him. He does. He puts his arm around him. "In this life they say every man must go through hell before they reach paradise." He thanks Garcia for waking up something in him that has been dormant for far too long.

He says as a token of his appreciation, he's gonna send Garcia straight to paradise. "And for that, you can thank me later." He kisses Garcia on his bloody dome and walks off with blood smeared on his own lips.

Will Ospreay & The Conglomeration Talk Tonight's Main Event

Renee Paquette is backstage with The Conglomeration and Will Ospreay. Ospreay thanks them for letting him be an honorary member tonight. He asks Mark Briscoe if he's got any words of wisdom for him. He does, and cuts a classic Briscoe-style promo as Kyle O'Reilly imitates him in the background. Entertaining stuff as always. Today's word of the day is "stupendous."

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Back inside the arena, the theme for Kazuchika Okada hits and out comes "The Rainmaker" for the latest defense of his AEW Continental Championship in the opening match of this week's show.

The theme for Kyle Fletcher hits, and as always, Don Callis settles in on special guest commentary as one of the members of The Don Callis Family settle in the ring. They talk about Fletcher's big match last week and Callis mentions being impressed.

They talk about Fletcher's right biceps being taped up pretty heavily. The bell sounds and Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone talk to Callis about how Okada might target that weak area in the bout. Fans chant "Holy sh*t!" before anything happens.

Okada starts off strong, but Fletcher hits a big high spot to him on the floor that turns the tide and sets the crowd on fire as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Fletcher lose ground, as Okada takes back over control of the offense. He looks for the Rainmaker, but Fletcher counters with a Michinoku Driver for a close two-count. Okada starts to take back over as we head into another commercial time out.

This time we return to see Fletcher stuck in a submission by Okada, which focuses on Fletcher's aforementioned weak arm. Fletcher escapes but walks into a big dropkick from Okada. The action spills out to the floor, where Okada kicks Fletcher over the barricade.

Fletcher fights back and hits a brainbuster to Okada on the top of the barricade. Ouch. He delivers some more punishment in the crowd and plays to the fans before bringing him back into the ring. Fletcher almost has it finished off. Okada fights back with two-Rainmakers and a drop kick.

A low blow and another Rainmaker gets him the win. Konosuke Takeshita comes out and stares Okada down as he backs off and heads up the ramp.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Jamie Hayter vs. Robyn Renegade

We see the AEW digital exclusive released on X earlier today that shows Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana buying back his childhood home. We head to another break. When we return, Jamie Hayter makes his way out. Already in the ring is her opponent, Robyn Renegade.

The bell sounds and off we go. Hayter gets the early offensive lead as Saraya and Harley Cameron are shown watching on via a monitor backstage. Renegade starts to fight back, and actually gets in some offense until she is caught coming off the top with a counter-bodyslam. Hayter hits Hayter-Aid for the win.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Jon Moxley Just Wants To Talk To Darby Allin

Backstage, Roderick Strong is complaining to Interim EVP Christopher Daniels and Renee Paquette about having his foot on the ropes, when in comes HOOK, who admits it. He offers a FTW title shot tonight, but Strong says he's not competing in a dump like Milwaukee. He does want his rematch, though.

We shoot to Marina Shafir beating up a bunch of dudes backstage. Jon Moxley joins her and the two continue walking into the building. They are stopped by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. Mox looks at Jack. "You know, I don't care what they say. You're a sweet kid."

He keeps walking and Excalibur informs us Mox is coming up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, he comes out with Shafir to his new theme music. He talks about being in the business being a privilege.

Mox tells a story about sharing the ring with an unknown at the time young kid who turned out to be Darby Allin. He recalls beating the piss out of him for 20 minutes and him smiling afterwards. He knew he was special then. He still thinks it now. He just wants to talk to him. He doesn't want to apply pressure ... but he will. So don't make him. He drops the mic and walks off.

AEW Women's Championship

"The Glamour" Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Renee Paquette is backstage with Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree crew. He plays footage of Orange Cassidy ruining his $7,000 jacket years ago. Cassidy comes in, with Jericho right next to him, and tells Bryan Keith to tell Jericho that if Keith beats him on Collision, he'll pay the $7,000 back in cash.

Inside the arena, the theme for "The Glamour" Mariah May hits and out comes the AEW Women's Champion for her scheduled title defense. Nyla Rose's theme hits and out she comes to challenge May for the gold in our next match of the evening. Schiavone points out Rose has more wins than anyone in the AEW women's division.

The bell sounds and off we go. May slaps Rose. Rose manhandles her. May fights back and slaps Rose over and over again. Rose hoists her up for a death valley driver, but May avoids it. As the action continues, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, May gets the win and has a fun little celebration rolling around on the mat in the ring afterwards.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's Champion: "The Glamour" Mariah May

Double Champion Mercedes Mone Speaks

We shoot to a vignette with Deonna Purrazzo sitting at a table drinking wine. She breaks the glass. Didn't we already see someone else do that earlier? Anyways. She says Texas Bull Rope was supposed to be her shining moment. She vows the era of "The Virtuosa" is still coming.

Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida is announced for Friday's special live episode of Collision. They mention Shida vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS title at All Out on Saturday and inform us we will hear from Mone when we return. On that note, we head to another break.

We return to the annoying theme of "The CEO," with Taz doing the annoying "CEO" chant. Out she comes doing her god-awfully annoying little bounce-dance to the tune of her "CEO" theme. The double champion, who is all dressed up fancy, heads to the ring with Kamille.

She builds up Kamille and gloats for a minute until Hikaru Shida appears on the big screen with Interim EVP Christopher Daniels, who informs Mone that Kamille will be banned from ringside during their match at All Out. Mone isn't happy.

Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

It's main event (match) time!

But first, backstage, we see The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. Perry recalls being in AEW when Bryan Danielson first arrived. He says all Bryan cares about is his fairytell ending. He says at All Out, he's not going to get that. The Young Bucks tell Danielson to tell his BCC friends they'll do whatever it takes to make sure the AEW Championship comes back where it belongs, which is The Elite.

Back inside the arena, Bryan Danielson's theme hits and out he comes to help call the action in our Trios main event. As he makes his way down to the commentary desk, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, The Conglomeration team makes their way out, along with Will Ospreay. Out come their opponents after that, the team of PAC, and Blackpool Combat Club duo Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The bell sounds and O'Reilly and Yuta kick things off for their respective teams.

Danielson talks about his big win at Wembley Stadium after being congratulated by Taz and company on commentary. He switches the talk to putting over his fellow BCC member Yuta, who shows off his submission skills on the mat. Cassidy tags in and takes over as the crowd comes to life in the background.

PAC tags in and calls for Ospreay to do the same. The crowd goes nuts in anticipation of this. Ospreay obliges. The two stare each other down in a preview of their showdown this Saturday at All Out for the AEW International Championship. Fans chant "Holy sh*t!" as they go at it. Danielson puts Ospreay over as among the best he's ever been in the ring with, and points out PAC is on that level, too.

After Ospreay gains the offensive upper-hand, Cassidy and O'Reilly hit the ring for a big multi-person spot. The trio stare down PAC and the BCC duo as they stand tall in the ring as the main event shifts into a mid-match commercial break.

This time when the show returns, we see Castagnoli elbowing the piss out of a lifeless Cassidy in the ring. All hell breaks loose outside of the ring. PAC and Ospreay brawl on the ramp. Ospreay looks for Hidden Blade but PAC avoids it. Ospreay hits a flipping splash on "The Bastard."

In the ring, Cassidy connects with a diving DDT on Castagnoli. He takes his arm pad off and goes for the Orange Punch, but Claudio avoids it. We see PAC and Ospreay still brawling. Cassidy and O'Reilly hit a combo spot into a Beach Break for a close two-count.

O'Reilly slaps a guillotine choke on Castagnoli. Claudio tries slamming his way out, but O'Reilly keeps it on. Danielson admits O'Reilly would've made a great addition to the BCC. Claudio eventually escapes right into a big European uppercut to O'Reilly. He gets O'Reilly with the Giant Swing into the dropkick from Yuta for the win.

After the match, Danielson heads in to celebrate with the winning team, which includes two of his BCC teammates. The Elite come out and attack them from behind. Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks beat down Danielson. PAC and Ospreay disappeared from view before the end of the main event.

Yuta and Claudio make the save. Claudio gets on the mic and says The Elite just made the biggest mistake of their lives. Castagnoli says he and Yuta have nothing to do at All Out. They challenge The Young Bucks for the tag titles.

Winners: PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page All Out Contract Signing

It's main event (segment) time!

We're going long tonight, folks! After we see PAC lay out Will Ospreay backstage when the cameras catch up with them, we learn that Ospreay will 'need medical attention' ahead of their AEW International Championship showdown at All Out this coming Saturday night.

Inside the arena, the tables and chairs are set up and Tony Schiavone introduces the All Out contract signing for the Steel Cage match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. Swerve is introduced first and he comes out with Prince Nana. Schiavone thanks him for promising no physicality tonight.

Hangman Page is introduced. He doesn't come out. He's introduced again. Still nothing. On the big screen, Hangman is shown knocking on the door of the childhood home Swerve bought, which was shown earlier in the show and in a digital exclusive. He says, "Who's house?"

Hangman walks in the home and taunts Swerve, saying he didn't think he would give him the respect of the formality of a contract signing for something already guaranteed to happen -- a steel cage bout between the two of them this weekend. He talks about the house being dirty and says Swerve's dad didn't love him.

He probably wishes he wasn't born. Swerve throws the table and stands up pissed. He quotes Swerve boasting watching Hangman with his pregnant wife being taken to the hospital and how he had to choose between hate and success. He continues talking as he pours gas all over the inside of the childhood home of Swerve.

He says he promised to burn Swerve's world to the ground. He walks foward as he exits the house with the gas can still in hand. He says even though he didn't take the world title from him, he's happy to have contributed to it. He says this Saturday, he's taking what's left from him. His dignity. He says he'll beg for mercy, but Hangman won't give it to him.

Hangman says the night is long and it's time to say goodbye. He says if he hasn't already, say goodbye to the AEW title and know you'll never hold it again. Saturday, you'll say goodbye to your health, joy and happiness. Tonight, you'll get a little practice. Because tonight, live in front of the world, you get to say goodbye to "Swerve's House."

He lights a match and throws it, setting Swerve's childhood home on fire as Swerve screams "No! No!" and falls to the mat in anguish, tearing up. This was evil as hell but very well done. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!