Jim Ross Labels Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins' Lawsuit Against AEW and Tony Khan as “Frivolous”

Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on the reports of Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins filing a lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni during the latest episode of his official podcast.

On the September 4 episode of the "Grilling J.R." podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster discussed the legal situation, expressing skepticism about the potential outcome.

“When you sign your contract, you agree to the terms,” Ross commented. “That would include being an independent contractor. I’ll say this: the plaintiffs, Kevin Kelly and those guys, they’ll run out of money before Tony Khan does. I don’t hold out much hope they’re going to get any kind of settlement, whatsoever. Maybe I’m wrong. I’m not a judge or lawyer or anything along those lines. I don’t like those kinds of lawsuits. I think they’re frivolous.”

He continued, “You’d think guys would get together and work something out before spending money on a lawyer, who is probably doing it on a contingency basis. There is harm, and there is foul. You knew what you were doing when you signed your deal. I’m not familiar with the two wrestlers, but I know who they are. Kevin Kelly has been a friend of mine for years. I was sad to see him leave the way he did. He wasn’t happy, and I think he wanted a bigger role that just wasn’t available. Then, all of a sudden, he’s gone. It’s unfortunate and sad because he has a lot to offer. As for the independent contractor issue being thrown out or overruled, I don’t hold any hope for that.”