Hulk Hogan Draws Comparison to Chris Benoit While Discussing Fan Forgiveness

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2024

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan addressed being forgiven by fans for past racist remarks he made. While discussing the topic of forgiveness, Hogan referenced Chris Benoit, the wrestler who took his own life after tragically killing his wife Nancy and their seven-year-old son Daniel.

“If Chris Benoit can do the crap he did and the fans still love him, you know, they’re very forgiving. I’ve made some major mistakes in my personal life. They’re very, very forgiving. They forgive you,” Hogan commented.

Hogan also discussed his future involvement with WWE during the interview, revealing new details about his role:

“I’ve signed a five-year deal, I’m going to be 71 years old in a few weeks. I signed a five-year deal for the licensing and merchandising stuff, and the ambassador stuff. If they need me to do something for Wrestlemania, I just love doing it. It’s definitely different.”

