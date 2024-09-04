WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Don Callis Joins Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Commentary Team

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2024

Scott D'Amore has announced that Maple Leaf Pro will feature a "dream team" at the commentary table for their debut events on October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. AEW's Don Callis will join Mauro Ranallo, forming a star-studded commentary duo for both events, which will be streamed as pay-per-views on Triller.

The news was revealed on Wednesday during Talk Is Jericho, where D'Amore expressed his excitement:

“DON CALLIS to MAPLE LEAF PRO!! The commentary team is among the most important aspects of a pro wrestling broadcast. Callis joining Mauro Ranallo gives MLP a Dream Team calling all the action!”

The announced talent lineup for Maple Leaf Pro includes an impressive roster featuring Konosuke Takeshita, El Phantasmo, Raj Dhesi (formerly known as Jinder Mahal), Josh Alexander, Gisele Shaw, KUSHIDA, Alex Zayne, Kevin Knight, Jake Something, Kylie Rae, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, QT Marshall, and Miyu Yamashita.

As of now, the only confirmed match for Maple Leaf Pro's debut shows is Alexander vs. Takeshita.


Tags: #mlp #maple leaf pro #scott damore #don callis

