Preview for Tonight's AEW Dynamite "All Out: Chicago" Go-Home Show Live from Milwaukee, WI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2024

The journey to AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 nears its climax tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as AEW Dynamite broadcasts live from the UW Panther Arena at 8/7c on TBS.

With just days left until the AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view, set for this Saturday, September 7, at NOW Arena, tonight's go-home episode promises to set the stage for an explosive weekend of wrestling.

Three matches have been officially confirmed for tonight’s Dynamite. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada will defend his Continental Championship against Kyle Fletcher. Additionally, Mariah May is set to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nyla Rose.

In non-title action, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly will unite to take on the trio of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a highly anticipated trios match. With so much at stake, tonight’s show in “The Badger State” is one fans won't want to miss!


