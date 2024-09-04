WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins File Lawsuit Against AEW, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2024

It appears that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is gearing up to face a lawsuit from some familiar individuals.

On Wednesday, Wrestle Votes, via Wrestling News AV, reported that Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins are initiating legal action against AEW, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni.

Kelly, who previously worked as a commentator for AEW Collision, has openly discussed his issues with Riccaboni in multiple interviews, which ultimately contributed to his exit from the company.

The lawsuit is reported to be “seeking to void the arbitration clause of their talent contracts, as well as requesting the court certify a class-action suit against AEW over claims the company is misclassifying its wrestling talent as independent contractors, rather than employees.”

