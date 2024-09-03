WWE NXT Preview: Post-No Mercy Show Tonight in Orlando, FL

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

The aftermath of WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 unfolds tonight.

WWE NXT returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Scheduled for tonight’s live show, airing at 8/7c on the USA Network, are the following matches:

- Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

- Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Gallus (NXT Tag-Team Title Eliminator)