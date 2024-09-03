WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Preview: Post-No Mercy Show Tonight in Orlando, FL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2024

WWE NXT Preview: Post-No Mercy Show Tonight in Orlando, FL

The aftermath of WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 unfolds tonight.

WWE NXT returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Scheduled for tonight’s live show, airing at 8/7c on the USA Network, are the following matches:

- Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

- Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Gallus (NXT Tag-Team Title Eliminator)

