WWE Monday Night Raw Results (September 2, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On tonight's show we have an Intercontinental Championship Tournament Three Way Bracket Match with Dominik Mysterio, Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee, Jade Cargill and Biance Belair host a celebration for regaining the Women's Tag Titles, The Alpha Academy battles American Made, Zelina Vega takes on Shayna Baszler, Damage CTRL goes up against The Unholy Union to determine the No 1 Contender for the Women's Tag Team Titles and more!

Check back for results when the show airs!

The show kicks off with Wade Barrett in the ring. He welcomes us to Monday Night Raw. He introduces Joe Tessitore who is going to be commentating with him. Joe comes in the ring and talks about Bash in Berlin.

We cut to a video package with highlights from Bash in Berlin.

We see Gunther walking through the parking lot towards the arena. CM Punk is walking in the halls and we see Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill walking in the backstage area.

Back at ringside, Rhea Ripley's music hits and she makes her way down to the ring. Rhea welcomes US to Monday Night Mami. She's replaced the DM on her cheek with TT. She says it's so nice to be able to say that but what's better is how she and Damian Priest brutalized Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. She says they're not done destroying The Judgement Day - they're just getting started. She says she pinned the WWE Women's Champion so she deserved her shot and calls out Liv Morgan. Dominik Mysterio comes out instead with a black eye. Dom tries to get on the mic but gets boo'd out of the building. Rhea tells him to get lost and get Liv. Dom tries to talk again and gets boo'd. He says Liv is still recovering from what Rhea did to her at Bash in Berlin. He says Priest and Ripley took advantage of Dom and Liv as they were jetlagged and had no sleep but Liv accepts the challenge. He says Liv isn't afraid of Ripley. She's beaten Ripley before, and she will again. And when he wins the IC title, they'll both have gold. Ripley calls him stupid and asks Dom to relay the message that she'll fight Liv any time, any place. Liv comes running in to and takes a cheap shots at Ripley but Ripley dodges it. Ripley goes for Dom and Liv takes her down on the ropes and Ripley's leg gets caught on the rope and Morgan beats on her till Priest runs down and Dom and Liv scurry away.

Wade and Joe take us back to last week to see the un-foldings of the Wyatt Sicks and American Made battle.

Backstage Chad Gable is yelling at American Made. He says they're not jokes and they're not here to screw around. He says go out and show them and slaps them around.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley is screaming in pain and kicking the medical team away from her. Priest comes and asks her to let them do their work and he's going to talk to Adam Pearce to get some revenge.

Match 1: American Made -vs- Alpha Academy



American Made is out first, followed by The Alpha Academy. Everyone goes at it the second the bell rings. We end up with Tozawa getting double teamed by The Creed Brothers. Julius gets knocked down by Tozawa and he tags in Otis. Julius gets out of the way and heads to the outside. Otis heads out there to and takes out Brutus and gets taken out by Julius. Back in the ring, Julius hammers on Otis and sends him into the corner. Julius hits a crossbody but is caught and slammed down. Ivy Nile comes in and slaps Otis and gets taken down by Maxxine. Maxxine kicks Nile down and Otis comes back in and takes out The Creed Brothers. He throws Tozawa on his shoulders and takes down The Creed Brothers. Maxxine gets on top of the turnbuckle and takes out American Made on the outside.

We come back from commercial break with Tozawa getting beaten down by Brutus. Tozawa goes for a tag but Julius and Ivy clean house on the other side. Brutus hits a springboard moonsault for a two count and tags in Julius. Tozawa takes down Julius and makes the tag to Otis. Otis comes in and takes out both Creed brothers. Otis slams into Julius in the corner and rips his shirt off and hits the caterpillar and and elbow. Otis takes down Brutus and the ref counts even though he isn't legal. Julius comes and beats on Otis but Otis takes him down and Tozawa comes in and flies into Brutus and tries for Julius but Julius throws Tozawa down. Otis takes down Brutus and Ivy Nile and Maxxine come in the ring. Maxxine takes down Nile and suplexes her. Maxxine goes for the caterpillar and Gable distracts her and Nile kicks her and slaps on the Dragonsleeper and Maxxine taps.

Winners: American Made

Gable gets on the mic and says they're the greatest wrestling family. He says the Wyatt Sicks suck and last week it was supposed to be a one on one match but he had to get his family involved - but American Made can take them. He issues and 8-Man tag match against the Wyatt Sicks and it'll be a street fight. American Made promises to get rid of the Wyatts for America. The lights go out.

Uncle Howdy gets on the mic. 375 days - his sanity crumbled. His path is in the void now. The silence is deafening but he can still hear. American Made is in the ring staring him down. Howdy says his life isn't anymore... so if this is the path American Made has chosen they're responsible for their own undoing. They're gambling and The Wyatt Sicks will collect the debt. The rest of the crew shows up and poses.

We cut to Joe and Wade to transition back to Raw. They talk about the IC tournament. We have a Sheamus -vs- Ludwig Kaiser -vs- Mystery Opponent. It was supposed to Bronson Reed but he hasn't been medically cleared. We see Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee and Ilja Dragunov warming up.

We come back from commercial and Zelina Vega's music hits.

Match 2: Zelina Vega -vs- Shayna Baszler w/Pure Fusion Collective



Vega comes out and grabs a sign referencing her dad and she's emotional in the ring while posing. Baszler is out next with her stable. The bell rings, and Vega slaps Baszler and then uses her speed to get the better of Baszler. She armdrags Baszler a few times and gets her on the mat and tries to break her arm as Baszler does to everyone. More armdrags and Baszler gets a shot on Vega and throws her on the top turnbuckle. Vega punches out of it and 619's Baszler in the corner. Baszler rolls out and gets a pep talk from her girls and we cut to commercial break.

Back from commercial, Baszler has been dominating and has Vega in a hold half in the ring and half out. Vega fires back from the corner with a spinning elbow and tries for a crossbody but Baszler catches her throws her in a delayed suplex but Vega counters. Vega hits a basement DDT and goes up and hits a moonsault for the cover but gets a two. She tries again and gets a two count. Vega hits a 619 on Zoey Stark and then comes down on Deville. Vega gets into the ring and gets smoked in the face and gets the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

After the match PFC attacks Vega and Lyra V comes running down and tries for the save but it's two against three and both Lyra and Zelina get destroyed. DeVille gets on the mic and says show them respect. This is a reminder of how pathetic everyone is, including in the crowd. There isn't a man in the audience that can take them home or any woman who can take them. She says to "take your shot".

Backstage Priest and Ripley are talking and she's on crutches. They say it's nothing serious and asks how it went with Pearce and he says Balor is being a coward and won't fight him one on one and since he has no partner there is not match. Mami tells him not to worry and they smirk. Priest asks her to tell him what he says and we go to commercial break.

Back from break, Vega and Lyra and talking about the whopping they got. They say it's time they fight back - they're in Calgary next week. Looks like Nattie will be back next week.

Back at ringside, CM Punk's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He shows off his bracelet that he's been trying to get back from Drew MacIntyre. Punk grabs the mic and waits for the CM Punk chants to fade. He says it never gets old for him and rallies the crowd. He says he cannot wait to go home to celebrate but he had to make a pitstop to Denver to celebrate with us. He asks who watched him at Bash in Berlin. He says the match was tough but he's happy to be on the winning side of this personal business. He says he's here to make money and it's time for regular business. He says the currency he likes is the support from everyone. He brings up Gunther. He says he wants gold. He says Gunther took Orton to the limit and passed it. He congratulates Gunther. He says he put MacIntyre to sleep and it's time Punk woke up as champion. He tells Gunther to enjoy the title because he will enjoy taking the belt off him. He then tells everyone to celebrate and poses around the ring. He goes to the announce table and MacIntyre cloaked in a hoody takes him down on the announce table and mounts Punk and starts wailing on him with punches. Wade Barrett steps in and asks MacIntyre to calm down and moves him away from Punk. MacIntyre comes flying out and delivers a Claymore to Punk and Punk is laid out. MacIntyre gets Punk back in the ring and Barrett is still trying to stop MacIntyre but Drew hits Punk with another Claymore. MacIntyre starts stomping Punk in the head and officials come out and stop MacIntyre. MacIntyre grabs Punks arm and takes that bracelet back and then breaks it. MacIntyre shoves the broken beads into Punks mouth and then hits him with another Claymore. MacIntyre continues to beat up Punk as officials try to break it up. Adam Pearce is calling medical as MacIntyre walks to the back.

We come back from break and see Punk being wheeled away on a spinal board and a recap of the beating he just got. MacIntyre intercepts right before they go into the ambulance and attacks Punk and pokes his fingers in Punk's eyes, leaving him a bloody mess.

Match 3 - First Round Triple Threat Match for the No 1 Contender for the Intercontinental Title: Dominik Mysterio -vs- Dragon Lee -vs- Ilja Dragunov



Dom comes out first, then we have Lee and finally Dragunov is out. The bell rings and the men circle each other. Dom hits both Dragunov and Lee but they both start double teaming him and throw him out of the ring. Dragunov and Lee are now in the ring and go at it. They lock up and Dragunov hits a headlock and takes down Lee with a shoulder block. Lee comes back with a headscissor off the ropes then gets taken out by Dom. Dom kicks Dragunov who is outside the ring and then takes it to Lee. Dom hits a spinning slam for a two count and then goes for Dragunov in the corner. Dragunov comes back with some chops and a German suplex. He hits two Germans and for the third Dom grabs Lee and a double German is done as we go to break.

Back from the break, Lee has Dom up on the turnbuckle, and Dragunov comes in and grabs Lee and powerbombs him. Dragunov goes for the cover but Dom breaks it up off the top. They go back and forth with some pinning combos and Dom attempts and 619 on Dragunov but Dragunov catches him. Dragunov hits a Death Valley Driver on the apron on Dom and Lee comes flying at Dragunov. Lee gets on the top turnbuckle to finish off Dom but Carlito comes down and takes out Lee. Priests music hits and he comes down and beats on Carlito. Priest then chases Dom away and it's now just Lee and Dragunov in the ring. The two go back and forth with punches and Dragunov and Lee trade kick and punches and throw each other around and then kinda botch a take down. Lee hits a powerbomb for a two count. Lee is on the apron and they trade punches and Lee gets on the top rope and comes down to a right hand from Dragunov. Dragunov hits a neckbreaker for a two count. Both men are now on the top turnbuckle and Dragunov gets flipped and caught upside down. Lee comes down with a stomp on Dragunov's throat and then hits a basement drop kick. Lee tries for a tornado DDT type move Dragunov counter and gets a two count. They go back and forth with kicks and Dragunov hits him with his shoulder for the win.

Winner and advancing: Ilja Dragunov

We are taken to a video package showing the carnage caused by Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed last week.

Backstage Adam Pearce is with Kathy Kelly. Kelly asks who is going to replace Reed. Braun Strowman comes by and Peace is shocked to see him but Strowman says medical told him if he can go then he can compete. Strowman says he can and Pearce includes him as the third competitor.

Back in the ring, our new Women's Tag Team Champs make their way to the ring to check out this match.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Tag Team No 1 Contender's Match: Damage CNTRL(Iyo Skye & Kairi Sane) -vs- The Unholy Union(Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre)



Damage CTRL is out first and The Unholy Union who look pretty peeved they're not champs. Sane and Fyre start the match and Fyre pulls Sane into her corner and stomp her. Dawn is tagged in and she beats on Sane until Sane hits her hard and tries to tag but Dawn stops her. Sane starts getting her groove and takes down Dawn and sends her to the outside. Sane jumps onto Dawn and takes out Fyre and Sky comes flying off the ropes and moonsaults onto Fyre and we cut to commercial.

Back from break Sane is trying hard to get out of the wrong corner as Dawn smokes her in the corner. Dawn tags out and Fyre stops Sane from tagging. Fyre sets up for a suplex but Sane counters with a DDT. Both ladies are down and Sane makes a hot tag. Sky comes in and beats on Fyre and then takes down Dawn. Sky takes both women down with a double drop kick. Fyre gets kneed by Sky in the corner. Sky sets up a double underhook shoulder breaker but Fyre counters but Sky gets it. Sky with a two count. Fyre and Dawn are on the outside and Sane tries to take them down but Belair gets pulled in front and Sane takes Belair down. In the ring, Fyre beats on Sky and Cargill punches out Dawn. In the ring, Sky gets a two count and Dawn comes in and distracts her. Fyre tags out and The Unholy Union get the pin for the win.

Winners: The Unholy Union

In the ring, Sky/Sane and Cargill/Belair stare each other down.

Backstage Adam Pearce talks to Kofi Kingston about the tag titles not being defended. Gunther walks by them and the camera follows Gunther as we cut to commercial.

Rhea Ripley is backstage, cheesing. Priest comes by and ask what the verdict is... Rhea replies with "Yeet".

Gunther's music hits and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion head down to the ring. Gunther poses to mixed reactions from the crowd and he grabs a mic. He says at Bash in Berlin was successful and we get to see the man responsible for that. He says there is lots for him to celebrate because he beat Randy Orton. He admits for making it personal but he wanted to beat the most competitive and greatest version of Randy Orton and he did that. He says it's not a big deal as that is just another chapter in his legacy.

Sami Zayn's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Zayn gets in the ring and says it's crazy because he was in the back listening to him talking about his legacy. He was thinking about where he's been and where's headed after his IC title reign. He thinks about all the greats who held the title, like Macho Man and Steve Austin and Triple H, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart - all of them won the IC belt first and then used that as a stepping stone to the World Title which is what Gunther did... and it's what he's going to do. He tells Gunther he's coming after the title. Gunther comes back with agreeing with Zayn about the greats using the IC title as a stepping stone. He says, however, Zayn kinda stepped down when he held the title and that's why he's not on that list of legends. He says Sami is an underdog and that's why people like him. He says it's impressive Zayn wants to challenge him - he hears the passion in voice and the fire in his eyes and if Zayn really wants this more than anything else, his answer is... No. Gunther drops the mic and leaves Sami Zayn in the ring. Zayn interrupts Gunther's exit and says he's never seen Gunther back down from a fight so why back down from this one? Zayn says it's because Zayn is the only guy who has beaten him in the WWE. Gunther can run and hide but Zayn says he's coming for Gunther and his title.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Jey Uso. Jackie asks Jey if he's gotten advice from Rhea and Damian. Jey starts yeet-ing and Bron Breakker comes in and tells him to keep yeeting and chasing after Mami because he's giving Jey once chance to drop out of this tournament. He tells Jey not to come after his belt - because he'll lose. Jey calls Bron a rookie and says he'll win the tournament and the title and will beat Breakkers ass while he does it. Yeet.

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are backstage prepping for their match later tonight.

Match 5 - First Round Triple Threat Match for the No 1 Contender for the Intercontinental Title: Braun Strowman -vs- Ludwig Kaiser -vs- Sheamus



Strowman is out first, followed by Sheamus and then Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser teases Sheamus and then run out of the ring. Sheamus goes after Kaiser and they beat on each other outside of the ring. Sheamus takes down Kaiser and Strowman comes running and takes down both Sheamus and Kaiser. Strowman goes for Sheamus and misses and then charges at Kaiser who dodges Strowman sending him into the barricade.

Back from commercial both Sheamus and Kaiser on laid out and Sheamus gets up and tries to come at Kaiser in the corner but collides with the post. Kaiser comes at Sheamus who rolls out of the ring. Kaiser goes to the outside as well and comes running at Sheamus but Strowman throws a chair at Kaiser. Sheamus and Braun are in the ring and Strowman gets Sheamus down and then hits a chokeslam for a two count. Strowman runs at Sheamus who dodges Strowman and then gives him ten punches as he's tied up on the ropes. Sheamus sends Strowman to the outside and Kaiser comes out of nowhere with a Kaiser Roll on Sheamus for the two count. Kaiser kicks Sheamus in the head but Sheamus comes back with the Brogue kick and goes for the win, but Pete Dunn takes him out and in the ring, Strowman hits a powerslam on Kaiser for the win.

Winner and advancing: Braun Strowman

Backstage, Jey Uso is warming up and Damian Priest comes up to him and says they've had a past and Uso replies with telling him he gets it and he used to be him and he can't say no to Rhea.

Backstage Pete Dunne is backstage and Jackie Redmond catches up to him. She asks about the attack on Sheamus and he says you can tell Sheamus it's a hello from him and he's now off to kick Trick Williams all over the place on NXT tomorrow. Redmond says she'll relay the message to Sheamus and calls him Butch.. and he gets upset. He tells her to never call him Butch.

Match 6: Damian Priest & Jey Uso -vs- The Judgement Day(Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)



Damian Priest is out first, followed by Jey Uso who gets the crowd yeeting with him. The Judgement Day is out next without Carlito, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. This is a non-title match, and Balor comes at Priest but then run out of the ring and tags in McDonagh. McDonagh and Priest face off and Priest kicks him right out of the ring, and then throws Balor in the ring. Priest goes after Balor and McDonagh comes in and tries to stop Priest in his tracks. Priest beats on McDonagh and tags in Uso. Uso kicks McDonagh in the corner and covers for a two count. McDonagh gets Uso down with a sit out neck breaker and tags in Balor. Balor beats on Uso in the corner stomps down on Uso's back. McDonagh is tagged in and he gets Uso down with a drop toe hold and then hits a leg drop. Balor is now tagged in and he taunts Priest and continues to punch out Uso. Balor has Uso tangled in the ropes and chokes him out and McDonagh cheap shots Uso. Uso throws Balor and McDonagh out of the ring and Uso suicide dives out on to Balor and McDonagh.

Back from commercial, McDonagh has Uso in the corner and stomps away at him. Balor is tagged in and he delivers some punches to Uso. Uso comes back with punches of his own, but Balor shoulder hammers him back into the corner. McDonagh is tagged in and he flips Uso onto the mat and tags in Balor who comes over the ropes and stomps him. McDonagh is tagged in and he hits Uso for a two count. McDonagh has Uso in an arm bar and Uso is trying to power out. He fires off some punches on McDonagh who punches Uso back. Uso with a series of yeet punches, but McDonagh headbutts him and both men are on the mat. Uso and McDonagh are trying to make the tag and they do. Priest comes in and clothesline Balor and then throws McDonagh down. Priest kicks and punches Balor. He splashes onto both McDonagh and Balor on opposite ends of the ring. Priest sends McDonagh outside and Balor rolls him up for a two count. Balor tries to get the better of Priest but Priest fires back with a spring board clothesline. Priest sets up for a south of heaven but Balor counters into a roll up for a two count. McDonagh gets a cheapshot on Priest and Balor covers for a two count. McDonagh tags in and punches on Priest and tags Balor back in. Priest comes at them with a double clothes line and tags Uso who hits a double cross body on both and gives them both a superkick. Uso spears McDonagh and sets up for an Uso Splash but Liv Morgan runs down and knocks him off the top rope. Balor kicks Uso and then drop kicks Uso. McDonagh tags out and Balor hits the coup de gras and then McDonagh tags in and hits a moonsault for a two count as Priest breaks it up. Rhea Ripley's music hits and she comes down on her crutch and Liv gets in her face but Ripley starts on her with the crutch and chases Morgan away. In the ring, Priest and Uso take down The Judgement Day. Priest hits the Razor's Edge on McDonagh and Uso is tagged in and hits the Uso Splash on McDonagh for the win.

Winners: Damian Priest & Jey Uso

Priest and Uso celebrate in the ring with Rhea Ripley as the show goes off the air.