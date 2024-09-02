WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: Replacement Announced for Bronson Reed in Intercontinental Title Tournament Match on Tonight's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2024

The replacement for the vacant spot in one of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament matches has been confirmed.

Just before tonight’s WWE Raw, Adam Pearce announced on social media that Bronson Reed has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, Reed has been pulled from tonight’s show, where he was set to compete against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in one of two triple-threat matches to determine the final two participants for next week’s four-way bout.

According to Fightful Select, Braun Strowman is being listed internally as Reed’s replacement.

Last week on Raw, Reed took out Strowman with a viral Tsunami on a car spot.

Tags: #wwe #raw #bronson reed #braun strowman

