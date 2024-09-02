SPOILER: Replacement Announced for Bronson Reed in Intercontinental Title Tournament Match on Tonight's WWE Raw

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The replacement for the vacant spot in one of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament matches has been confirmed.

Just before tonight’s WWE Raw, Adam Pearce announced on social media that Bronson Reed has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, Reed has been pulled from tonight’s show, where he was set to compete against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in one of two triple-threat matches to determine the final two participants for next week’s four-way bout.

According to Fightful Select, Braun Strowman is being listed internally as Reed’s replacement.

Last week on Raw, Reed took out Strowman with a viral Tsunami on a car spot.