WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Odyssey Jones Pulled from WWE Roster Page

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2024

Odyssey Jones Pulled from WWE Roster Page

Odyssey Jones has been removed from the WWE.com roster page.

Jones made his return to television on the August 5th episode of WWE Raw, where he aligned himself with New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He then teamed with Woods and Kingston on the August 19th episode of WWE Raw, securing a victory over The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross & Rezar).

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Jones' removal from the WWE.com website, stating, "I got a message yesterday saying I should ask if there was a change in his status, but haven't heard back from WWE yet. Talent I've talked to have been surprised by him being off the roster page."

Interestingly, Jones is not listed in the Alumni section of the WWE website, which is a common indication when a talent has left the promotion.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #odyssey jones

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89138/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π