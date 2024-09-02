Odyssey Jones Pulled from WWE Roster Page

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Odyssey Jones has been removed from the WWE.com roster page.

Jones made his return to television on the August 5th episode of WWE Raw, where he aligned himself with New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He then teamed with Woods and Kingston on the August 19th episode of WWE Raw, securing a victory over The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross & Rezar).

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Jones' removal from the WWE.com website, stating, "I got a message yesterday saying I should ask if there was a change in his status, but haven't heard back from WWE yet. Talent I've talked to have been surprised by him being off the roster page."

Interestingly, Jones is not listed in the Alumni section of the WWE website, which is a common indication when a talent has left the promotion.