Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Denver, CO

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2024

The journey to WWE Bad Blood 2024 kicks off tonight!

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, as the dust settles from Saturday’s WWE No Mercy 2024 premium live event.

Tonight’s show will feature the continuation of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament, along with several other exciting matches and segments.

Check out the advertised lineup for the 9/2 show below:

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

- Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate

- American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)


