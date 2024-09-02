Jim Ross Shares Key Advice for AEW on Booking Ricochet

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On a recent episode of his podcast, "Grilling JR," Jim Ross shared his thoughts on various topics, including Ricochet's AEW debut and Mariah May's victory over Toni Storm for the Women’s Title.

Regarding Ricochet's AEW debut, Ross emphasized the importance of patience, saying, "I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is not rushing his progress. I think, because so many guys in AEW are athletic to the level of doing amazing spots, that you have to — it takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys." He pointed out that while fans love surprises and new faces, it’s crucial not to rush Ricochet’s development: "Let’s let him get over. I love the kid, he’s got a great upside. He’s so athletic, but let’s let him establish some of his offense. Let’s watch him sell and the fundamental stuff, and see where it takes us."

On Mariah May defeating Toni Storm for the Women’s Title, Ross found the match highly entertaining and praised both competitors. He expressed his admiration for Toni Storm, stating, "I’ve become a major fan of Toni Storm. I think she’s had a big hand in her own creativity." He also noted that losing the title didn’t hurt Storm at all, as the match held significant interest: "People were interested in this match. They cared."