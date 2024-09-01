Logan Paul Speaks Out on WWE Future After SummerSlam 2024 Loss to LA Knight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



As seen during the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE, LA Knight defeated Logan Paul to capture the United States Championship. Speaking on his podcast, Logan Paul reflected on the match and his future in WWE:

"He beat my ass. I’ll be honest. That match hurt," Paul admitted. "Look, congrats to him. He’s a very good wrestler. It was well-deserved; he fought extremely hard, even kicked out of my knockout punch. But at the end of the day, it’s always gonna be my belt. It’s my belt. I see it on him, but everyone knows that US Title is mine.

You can have it for now, but it’s only temporary. I’m coming back for a rematch. My foot was on the rope at SummerSlam, it was on the rope on the count of three. In wrestling terms, that means the pin doesn’t count.”