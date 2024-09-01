WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL and The Boogeyman Make Surprise Appearances at OVW Fight Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2024

JBL and The Boogeyman made a surprise appearance at OVW's Fight Night event in Pikeville, Kentucky this past Saturday. JBL aligned himself with Doug Basham during the show, while The Boogeyman set his sights on Al Snow, creating an intense moment in the ring.

Check out the photos from their appearances below:

Tags: #wwe #jbl #the boogeyma #ovw #fight nught

