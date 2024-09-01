JBL and The Boogeyman Make Surprise Appearances at OVW Fight Night

JBL and The Boogeyman made a surprise appearance at OVW's Fight Night event in Pikeville, Kentucky this past Saturday. JBL aligned himself with Doug Basham during the show, while The Boogeyman set his sights on Al Snow, creating an intense moment in the ring.
Check out the photos from their appearances below:
JBL has arrived to defend Doug Basham for stabbing Al Snow & OVW in the back and aligning himself with The Revolution. Scum recognise scum! #OVW pic.twitter.com/4PePY6mdcK— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 1, 2024
BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP. The BOOGEYMAN IS IN OVW!!!! #holyshit pic.twitter.com/m1kH1VGidi— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 1, 2024
