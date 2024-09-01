WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Dominik Mysterio on Potential Rhea Ripley Match: "I Don’t Think WWE Will Book It"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2024

Dominik Mysterio on Potential Rhea Ripley Match: "I Don’t Think WWE Will Book It"

Dominik Mysterio is open to the idea of wrestling Rhea Ripley, though he doubts WWE would ever book the match.

At Bash in Berlin on Saturday, Dominik and Liv Morgan faced Ripley and Damian Priest, where Ripley briefly got her hands on Dominik. However, Morgan intervened before Ripley could deliver her signature Riptide.

During a recent appearance on The Gorilla Position, Dominik was asked about a potential match against Ripley. “I don’t think they’d book it, but I’m here for it,” Dominik stated. “Yeah, I’d do it, but let’s just leave it at that.”

Liv Morgan, who was also a guest on the show, reacted strongly when a host suggested that Ripley would “destroy” Dominik in a match. “Excuse you, excuse you, there is no possible way that that happens. No, not even for one single second,” she responded.

Dominik then added, “I came out of my mother’s womb and dropkicked the doctor. What do you think I would be willing to do as a 27-year-old?”

A co-host joked that at least Dominik didn’t dropkick his mother. Dominik replied, “Well, you don’t know. I took out the doctor, who knows what happened next?”

You can catch Dominik and Morgan’s full appearance on The Gorilla Position below:


Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89128/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π