Dominik Mysterio on Potential Rhea Ripley Match: "I Don’t Think WWE Will Book It"

Dominik Mysterio is open to the idea of wrestling Rhea Ripley, though he doubts WWE would ever book the match.

At Bash in Berlin on Saturday, Dominik and Liv Morgan faced Ripley and Damian Priest, where Ripley briefly got her hands on Dominik. However, Morgan intervened before Ripley could deliver her signature Riptide.

During a recent appearance on The Gorilla Position, Dominik was asked about a potential match against Ripley. “I don’t think they’d book it, but I’m here for it,” Dominik stated. “Yeah, I’d do it, but let’s just leave it at that.”

Liv Morgan, who was also a guest on the show, reacted strongly when a host suggested that Ripley would “destroy” Dominik in a match. “Excuse you, excuse you, there is no possible way that that happens. No, not even for one single second,” she responded.

Dominik then added, “I came out of my mother’s womb and dropkicked the doctor. What do you think I would be willing to do as a 27-year-old?”

A co-host joked that at least Dominik didn’t dropkick his mother. Dominik replied, “Well, you don’t know. I took out the doctor, who knows what happened next?”

