Gunther Retains World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024

World Heavyweight Championship Main Event Match: Gunther(c) w/ Ludwig Kaiser vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton makes his grand entrance and the crowd erupts in song, accompanying him to the ring. Gunther follows, receiving a warm reception, though the crowd's reaction isn't as explosive as expected.

The Ring General poses, and we get the official announcements for the event. As Samantha Irvin begins Gunther's introduction, Ludwig Kaiser takes the mic and delivers a brief introduction in German, followed by a full introduction in English that elicits a pop from the crowd.

The bell rings and the crowd erupts in a deafening chorus of chants and applause for Gunther. The anticipation is palpable as these two titans stare each other down. They circle the ring, pacing and taking in the moment. Orton applauds the crowd for their enthusiasm.

Finally, both men circle and lock up, and the match begins.

The crowd chants loudly in both German and English throughout the match. Orton and Gunther struggle in a lockup, rolling along the ropes to a corner where the ref forces a break. They lock up again in the same corner, and the ref intervenes once more. After pacing and sizing each other up, they lock up again, with Gunther transitioning into a headlock takedown. Orton counters with a side headlock takedown, earning a pop from the Berlin crowd.

The crowd is absolutely electric for this match, and the Superstars pause to soak in the atmosphere. They lock up again, with Orton applying a rear waistlock. Gunther slips out and applies a rear armlock. Orton manages to reach the ropes to force a break.

Gunther takes control of the match, dominating the pace with a series of traditional wrestling holds and grapples. He works Orton's joints, attempting to wear down the Viper. The crowd does a wave, a highlight of the past few minutes.

Orton finally gets some offense in, whipping Gunther into the steel steps. Gunther tries to fight back, but the challenger sends him into the steel steps again. Orton threatens to involve the commentary table, but Gunther tries to resist.

Orton dominates Gunther at ringside, repeatedly resetting the count by rolling in and out of the ring. He targets Gunther's left arm, slamming it into the commentary table multiple times. Gunther briefly fights back, but Orton maintains control, focusing on the shoulder. Orton attempts a cover after a Fallaway Slam, but Gunther kicks out at one.

Gunther reaches for a clothesline, but the injured right arm causes him pain. Orton capitalizes, driving the champion into the mat and attempting a short cover. Orton sets up Gunther for a Spike DDT/draping DDT, but Gunther fights out. Gunther clubs Orton on the back of the head, and both men are down briefly.

Gunther climbs the turnbuckles as Orton recovers in the ring. Orton clubs Gunther, halting his ascent. Both men battle in the corner, Orton standing and Gunther seated on the top turnbuckle. Orton finally climbs up, and they struggle at the top. Orton hits a Superplex off the middle rope, eliciting a pop from the crowd.

Orton continues to dominate, hitting what Cole calls an "Old School," though it's not the Undertaker's signature move. Orton drapes Gunther across the ropes and hits the DDT, receiving another big pop. The crowd loudly chants for an RKO.

The match is starting to drag, folks. Orton walks around the ring as the crowd cheers. He stretches his arms out, "going to that special place" as Cole puts it. Then, he flops down to the canvas, fists pounding the mat as he calls for the RKO!

Gunther rises, but Orton goes for the RKO—only for Gunther to counter with a German Suplex! After a moment to recover, Gunther sizes up the woozy Orton, then hits the "T-Rex dropkick" (per Cole) and follows with a big top-rope splash for a two-count. Replays show as the champ rallies, hitting a suplex despite his injured arm. Gunther attempts a powerbomb but struggles due to the injury, failing three times. Orton counters, nearly lifting Gunther for an Alabama Slam, but Gunther escapes and finally lands a powerbomb for a close two-count. After recovering, Gunther calls out to the crowd and attempts another powerbomb but can't finish. Orton nails an RKO outta nowhere! Cover! Gunther barely kicks out at three, and the match continues!

Orton heads outside the ring and clears the German commentary team's table. We're now 26 minutes into this match. Orton takes a very, very long time moving steel steps around to position them next to the commentary table. This gives Gunther a chance to recover and exit the ring.

Gunther begins to battle Orton at ringside. Orton fights back with fists. Orton delivers a back drop to Gunther on the steel steps! Orton grabs another set of steps and slowly brings them over as the crowd engages in a dueling chant. Gunther slowly rolls into the ring as Orton stalks his prey.

Orton drags Gunther out of the ring and slams his head into the main commentary team's announce table. Orton breaks the count and exits the ring again. Orton targets Gunther's bad arm, bouncing him off the steps repeatedly. Orton breaks the count again, and the crowd's dueling chant grows louder.

Orton stacks one set of steps onto the other and climbs up them, carrying Gunther with him. Orton slams Gunther through the commentary table! Cole screams at Orton to get Gunther back in the ring or he won't win the title. The crowd erupts in a loud "holy shit" chant. Orton stands on top of the double-decker stairs again and strikes his iconic pose.

Orton finally moves toward Gunther as the ref remains lax on the count, with Cole noting that Robinson is allowing some leeway because the crowd is "here for a fight." Orton takes it back into the ring and pauses to pose for the crowd before going for an RKO. Gunther shoves him off, and Orton crashes to the mat. Gunther quickly applies a sleeper hold in the center of the ring. Orton powers up but can’t break the hold, so he pushes Gunther into the corner ropes, but the ref doesn’t call for a break. Gunther drags Orton back to the center, dropping him and tightening the sleeper. Orton powers up again and finally forces a break, only for Gunther to chop his back and reapply the sleeper.

Gunther unleashes a barrage of clubbing elbows to Orton's neck and shoulder, then applies the sleeper hold. Orton powers to his feet once again, but Gunther refuses to break the hold, even as Orton lifts Gunther up on his back! Orton drops back, smashing down on Gunther to break the hold.

Orton finally gets a breather, but it's only for a half second. Gunther sits up, Jason Voorhees-style, and slaps on another sleeper! Gunther rains more elbows down on Orton's neck and applies the sleeper hold again! Orton can't escape! The referee checks on Orton he calls for the bell!

Your Winner by Submission and STILL World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther!