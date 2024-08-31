Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Terror Twins Win at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mix Tag Team Match: The Terror Twins vs The Judgment Dayx

We get a video hyping the fourth of five matches. The 14-15 minute gaps between matches continue. Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Dom Mysterio) enters at 2:49 PM to a mild crowd reaction. The crowd comes alive for the Terror Twins’ entrance. This match is sponsored by Star Wars Outlaws, now available on consoles.

Ripley glares at Dom as she delivers a Fallaway Slam on Liv. Rhea then drives Liv into the corner and lands a powerful shoulder thrust, drawing a huge pop from the crowd.

Priest enters the fray, dominating Dominik and taking the action outside the ring. He unleashes a brutal assault, slamming Dom's face into the commentary table, the ring post, and the steel steps. The crowd roars with delight, chanting "who's your daddy?"

Dom gets a lucky break, attacking Priest as he tries to re-enter the ring. Dom heads outside and delivers a powerful thrust that sends Priest crashing into the steel steps. The crowd boos loudly. Liv and Rhea interfere, but the referee quickly intervenes.

Dom takes the action back into the ring but takes a long pause to taunt the crowd. He hits a rope-assisted splash for a near fall. Dom follows up with a Tornado DDT, but it's still not enough to secure the pin. Barrett, on commentary, hilariously dubs Dom the "greatest luchador in history."

The heels use every opportunity to cheat, pulling hair and raking eyes when the referee isn't looking. The crowd tries to rally Damian, but Priest powers out of a rear lock. Dom strikes Priest and applies a headlock. Dom attempts the Eddie Guerrero shuffle, but Priest shuts it down with a suplex.

Rhea demands the hot tag, and Priest obliges. Rhea enters the ring and immediately takes the fight to Liv, unleashing a flurry of attacks. Liv takes a suplex and a low-angle dropkick to the face. Rhea locks in a rear waistlock and hits a German Suplex release. The crowd is on their feet, eating up every move Ripley throws at them!

Dom tries to distract Rhea, offering a hug.

Rhea grins and catches a charging Liv with a back elbow. Ripley unloads on Dominik with strikes and a driver, then traps him in a thigh-lock submission. Liv charges in but gets shut down. Ripley sets up Dom for the Riptide, but Liv saves him with a Codebreaker out of nowhere, followed by a charging knee to Ripley in the corner. Morgan hits a modified driver for a close cover!

Damian and Dom clash in the ring, with Priest dominating the younger Mysterio to the crowd’s delight. Priest delivers a big clothesline and goes for the cover, but Morgan makes the save.

Rhea takes down Morgan with a clothesline, and the Terror Twins stand tall. They Hulk-clap their opponents and then lift Liv and Dom for stereo Razor Edges! Ripley orders Priest to "destroy Dom," and he prepares for a chokeslam, but JD McDonagh and Carlito Caribbean Cool of Judgment Day intervene. Priest clears them out, but Finn Balor attacks him from behind, unnoticed by the ref. Dom sets up a 6-1-9 on Priest, followed by a Frog Splash, but Priest kicks out!

Rhea begins to recover outside, but Liv tags in and hits a diving attack to wipe out Ripley. Back inside, Ripley hits a quick backbreaker and goes for a Riptide, but JD McDonagh distracts her. Liv counters with an ObLIVion! Priest clears the ringside area with Superkicks, but Dom takes him out with a Suicide Dive, prompting boos and loud "Fuck you, Dom" chants. Dom turns around and gets clotheslined by Priest, distracting Liv. She turns into a recovering Rhea Ripley, who delivers a smack and a Riptide! Ripley covers and secures the win.

Your Winners, the Terror Twins!