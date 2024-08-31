CM Punk Secures First WWE Victory in Over a Decade at Bash in Berlin 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre II

We get a video package recapping the year-long feud between Punk and McIntyre, including clips from their match last month (with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee). McIntyre won their first match, and if history repeats itself, expect a third match before this feud is over. Out first is McIntyre at 2:11pm, initially met with boos, then a mixed/mild reaction. He gets some heat, but the crowd is clearly waiting for the next Superstar. We're reminded of the rules of a strap match: a superstar must touch each turnbuckle. New this time: lights on the turnbuckles! There's a light fixed on a pole attached to the ring post. Let's see how many concussions that causes tonight!

At 2:15pm, Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" kicks off, and the crowd erupts. Berliners sing CM Punk down the ramp before exclaiming in unison, "It's Clobberin' Time!" McIntyre grins menacingly at Punk, and the two men stare down. Punk poses on the apron—and McIntyre clobbers Punk from behind!

McIntyre sends Punk into the ring post then smashes him down on top of the commentary table as the crowd loudly boos and commentary screams at the Scottish Psychopath. The match is not yet underway. McIntyre takes Punk into the ring and mounts and pounds him. The ref checks on Punk, and the crowd continues to loudly chant slurs in German. Drew gets the strap and begins to beat Punk with it! Again, the match is not yet underway. Drew slips the strap over his left wrist and smacks Punk again with the strap! The ref continuously yells at Drew during this ordeal. Drew wraps the strap around his fist and punches Punk, then slips the strap on Punk's wrist. We get the bell at 2:18pm. McIntyre continues to use the strap as a weapon, dominating Punk. Drew with a Side Russian Legsweep. The crowd loudly chants for Punk. Punk rolls to the outside but there is no escape in a strap match. McIntyre drags Punk into the ring and begins to unload on him with the strap again.

McIntyre slams into a ring post, triggering the red light in the viewer's corner. Out of nowhere, Punk hits a Go to Sleep, igniting the crowd. As he approaches the buckle, Punk hesitates, refusing to hit the button despite Wade Barrett's shouts on commentary. Instead, Punk unloads on McIntyre with the strap, dragging him back into the ring when he tries to escape. Outside, Punk searches for a weapon, but McIntyre ambushes him, smashing Punk's face into the commentary table. McIntyre goes for the Future Shock DDT, but Punk counters with a backdrop, then whips McIntyre with the strap on the table. As Punk pulls out a table, McIntyre seizes the moment to attack again.

McIntyre is in complete control, unleashing a barrage of punches on Punk. Drew quickly grabs a steel chair from ringside and delivers a devastating blow to Punk's midsection. Remember, this match has no countouts, no disqualifications, no pinfalls, and no submissions.

Punk is enraged and retaliates with a flurry of punches of his own. The action spills outside the ring, with both men brawling near the commentary table. McIntyre gains the upper hand with a vicious eye rake and drags Punk back into the ring. A brutal scoop slam onto the steel chair leaves Punk writhing in pain. We can see a trickle of blood running down Punk's forehead.

McIntyre strategically places the steel chair in the corner, wedged between the turnbuckles. This brief respite gives Punk a chance to regroup. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Punk executes a perfectly timed running bulldog on McIntyre. The battle continues outside the ring, with Punk using the ring post to his advantage.

Punk dives under the ring and emerges with a table, much to the delight of the crowd. Drew is slow to react as Punk sets up the table in the center of the ring. Drew retreats to the safety of the ring, but Punk is hot on his heels. However, before Punk can capitalize, McIntyre lands a devastating Claymore Kick, sending Punk crashing through the table!

McIntyre circles the ring, hitting the first three top turnbuckles and flicking on the lights. Punk quickly escapes the ring and retreats to a safe distance, using the strap to drag McIntyre across the ring and slam him face-first into the steel chair wedged in the corner.

Punk enters the ring and follows suit, hitting three turnbuckles himself before McIntyre intercepts him. Drew hoists Punk up and drops him over the top rope, sending him crashing through the table set up at ringside. The crowd erupts in a deafening "holy shit" chant, echoing through the Berlin arena.

McIntyre desperately reaches for the far turnbuckle, but it's out of his reach. He tries to pull Punk back into the ring using the strap, but Punk is too slippery. Drew hoists Punk up on his shoulders again and walks around the ring. Punk tags the buckle, but McIntyre thinks he did it. The same thing happens at the second corner. At the third, however, both men hit the turnbuckle simultaneously.

Both men grapple at the fourth and final turnbuckle, reaching desperately. The intense struggle prevents either from touching the final turnbuckle, causing all turnbuckles to reset. Both men must start over and hit all four again.

Punk and McIntyre exchange a series of blows. McIntyre attempts a Claymore Kick, but Punk counters with a kick of his own. The crowd is electrified. Punk tags his first buckle, and the crowd cheers him on as he struggles to approach a second buckle. McIntyre is a dead weight, making it difficult for Punk to progress.

Punk manages to hit the second buckle and pushes for a third. McIntyre pops up and delivers a neckbreaker, dropping both men and resetting their progress. Both men remain down for several long moments as the referee checks on them. McIntyre impressively kips up and eyes Punk, who is still down.

Drew pulls Punk's bracelet out of his tights, the same bracelet he stole from Punk months ago. McIntyre posts up in the corner, calling for a Claymore Kick. The crowd counts down in German, and McIntyre connects with the devastating move. McIntyre takes his time going for the turnbuckles, and Punk recovers.

Both men lock up and struggle for a few moments before Punk drops McIntyre with another GTS. Punk tags the first two buckles without incident. He goes for the third, pauses, and pulls McIntyre up for another GTS. Punk tags the third buckle, and the crowd is in a frenzy. Punk goes for the fourth turnbuckle. He pauses again, staring at McIntyre, then drags him over with the strap. Punk pulls McIntyre up and hits another GTS.

Punk kneels and steals back his bracelet, and the crowd erupts in cheers. Punk hits the fourth buckle and picks up the victory at 2:37 PM. This is Punk's first win in 10.5 years in the WWE.

Your Winner, CM Punk!