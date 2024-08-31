Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Crowned NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Unholy Union(c) vs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

"A storm is coming." With those words and the sound effects of, well, a storm, we get a dramatic entrance for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, both sporting matching green attire. The crowd greets them warmly. The champs are out next to a very, very weak reaction. We're reminded that this is their fourth title defense in 77 days as champion. Finally at 1:51pm, the bell rings. All four women are in the ring as the ref tries to gain control.

Cargill sends Isla Dawn out of the ring with a backbreaker and then exits the ring herself, leaving Belair and Fyre as our legal Superstars. Belair takes Fyre into the corner and stomps away. Jade with a tag, continuing to stomp away at Fyre in the corner. Belair tags back in. Fyre looks for a kick but Belair blocks. Belair with a vertical suplex for a pop, then sloppily executes a kip-up. Belair takes Fyre into another corner and works her over to the crowd's delight. Dawn comes over, distracting Belair. Fyre grabs Belair's hair and yanks her down. Alba Fyre takes Belair into the Unholy Union corner and begins to work over Belair. Cargill tries to assist but is blindsided by Isla Dawn. Dawn tags in and drives Belair into the outside barricade. They taunt Jade until she comes around, forcing the ref to separate them.

As the referee's attention is diverted, the Unholy Union duo take advantage, attacking Belair before dragging her into the ring. Isla Dawn attempts an early pin but barely gets a one-count. Fyre and Dawn utilize quick tags to stay fresh, isolating Belair on their side of the ring. Another early pin attempt by the champs is unsuccessful. The champions then slow the pace, applying prolonged holds on Belair, maintaining control for several minutes. It isn't until 1:59pm—eight minutes into the match—that Bianca finally mounts some offense. She tags in Cargill, who enters the match for the first time with a hot tag, immediately clearing the ring with powerful clotheslines and spinebusters before hitting a Fallaway Slam on Fyre. The crowd erupts as Cargill delivers splashes to both champs in opposite corners. Cargill follows up with a quick suplex on Isla Dawn, covering her for a near fall.

However, Cargill makes a critical error by pursuing Dawn into the champs' corner, missing a blind tag to Fyre. Despite this, she manages to tag Belair, and the two set up a double-team move. Fyre, now the legal competitor, disrupts their attempt, and the Unholy Union counters with a new double-team finisher, earning a close two-count. Cargill quickly makes the save.

Dawn and Cargill continue to battle at the ropes, with Jade delivering a big boot that sends Isla out to ringside. Fyre tries to fend off both Cargill and Belair, but the challengers overpower her. Together, they lift Fyre and slam her face-first into the mat, followed by another double-team move for a close two-count, just before Dawn can intervene. Dawn retaliates with a side kick that stuns Cargill. Belair attempts the KOD on Dawn, but Fyre intervenes. Fyre ascends the top rope as Dawn positions Belair across her knees, but Cargill manages to save the day, causing Fyre to crash into Dawn instead! Belair capitalizes by sending Fyre outside to Cargill, who slings Fyre into the barricade. Meanwhile, Belair covers Dawn in the ring for another close two-count.

Cargill tags back in, and the duo hit their double-move finisher once more, securing the pinfall victory at 2:03pm!

Your Winners & NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill!