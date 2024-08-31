Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title in Opening Match at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes(c) vs Kevin Owens

First out is our challenger, "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens, who receives a strong reaction from the crowd. We're reminded once again that this week marks eight years since KO last held the Universal Championship, and, for what feels like the hundredth time today, that "Triple H gave" him the title. Owens takes his time, enjoying the moment with the Berlin crowd. At 1:10pm, the champion makes his entrance to a tremendous pop, with the crowd hitting 107 decibels during the "whoa-oh" part of his theme song. After a brief pause, the incomparable Samantha Irvin officially introduces both competitors. The bell rings at 1:14pm, and the match is underway! The crowd erupts with loud chants, though I can’t quite catch the German phrases. The audience shows their appreciation for both wrestlers, applauding as they shake hands before starting the action at 1:15pm. Cody immediately goes for an arm hold.

As the match progresses, Cody transitions into a side headlock, but Owens eventually escapes, attempting a headlock of his own. Owens drops Rhodes, and the crowd responds enthusiastically as both men reset. The pace starts slowly, with counters and leapfrogs, earning cheers from the crowd. Rhodes ducks under and applies a rear standing waistlock, but Owens reverses into one of his own. Cody breaks free and attempts a Disaster Kick, but Owens dodges and follows up with a Senton. Owens then targets Cody's midsection, but Cody escapes a suplex attempt. Cody tries for a Cross Rhodes, but KO counters! Owens goes for a Stunner, but Cody evades! The tension escalates as the pace picks up, prompting a loud "holy shit" chant from the audience.

Rhodes sends Owens to the floor with a swift move and attempts a Suicide Dive, but Owens catches him and slams him into the apron. Owens then nails a running senton from the top, crashing into the champion! Owens takes the match back inside, but Rhodes rallies with a Disaster Kick, sending Owens back outside. This time, Rhodes successfully connects with a Suicide Dive and poses for the crowd. Back in the ring, Rhodes goes for an early pin but barely gets a one count. He slows the match down, pulling Owens up before taking him back to the mat with a modified leg-scissors headlock. Owens struggles but eventually forces a break by reaching the ropes. Rhodes continues targeting Owens’ knee, applying a Figure 4 to a chorus of "woo's" from the crowd. Owens endures the painful hold for several moments before reaching the ropes again, though he limps as he gets to his feet.

Owens catches Rhodes and sends him over the ropes, smashing him into the barricade with a big splash outside. KO tries to capitalize with a pin, but only gets one. Owens grinds his elbow into Rhodes' ribs, targeting the vulnerable area with strikes. The match continues with both men exchanging simultaneous clotheslines, leaving them both down as the crowd pops once more. Cole and Barrett hype the Berlin crowd and the success of WWE's recent European tour, noting that the Bash in Berlin set a new arena gate record for live events.

Rhodes and Owens continue trading moves, each struggling to gain control. Rhodes hits a Disaster Kick for a near fall but is visibly struggling with breathing issues due to the damage to his ribs. As both men rise, Cody attempts a Cody Cutter, but Owens counters with a German Suplex. Cody rebounds off the ropes and connects with the Cody Cutter for another close two-count. The two wrestlers trade strikes, each blow met with cheers from the crowd, until Owens hits a shoulder buster for a near fall. KO climbs the turnbuckles, but he's moving slowly after fifteen minutes of action.

Cody seizes the moment, charging up the turnbuckles to meet Owens. Both men battle on the ropes, and Owens hits a Super Rolling Senton driver off the top for another close two-count! The crowd is loving it, erupting with a "this is awesome" chant. Owens, frustrated but determined, sizes up the champ and pulls him to his feet. Owens whips Rhodes into the ropes, but Cody holds on and attempts another Cody Cutter. Owens dodges and goes for a Stunner, but Cody blocks and hits a Cross Rhodes out of nowhere for a close near fall! The crowd is on fire as Rhodes takes Owens into the corner, setting up for something big.

Owens counters with a devastating Super Fisherman/Brainbuster from the top rope! He drags himself over to cover Rhodes, but the count falls short. The match reaches a fever pitch as the two men trade blows in the center of the ring, each strike eliciting thunderous cheers from the crowd. They exchange headbutts and rapid-fire fists, refusing to yield. Both men trade kicks until Cody lands a Golddust-style drop-down right hand.

Cody attempts another Cody Cutter, but his knee buckles, causing him to collapse in pain. Owens hesitates, but ultimately refuses to attack Cody's injured knee, showing a moment of sportsmanship. Rhodes rolls outside to recover, and Owens follows, seemingly concerned. Rhodes assures Owens he's okay, then sucker-punches him, leading to a brawl outside the ring. Owens drops Cody with a kick to the knee and sets up for a powerbomb on the floor but decides against it. Wade Barrett on commentary urges Owens to go through with it, but KO tells him to shut up.

Back in the ring, Owens hits a Stunner, but Rhodes somehow kicks out at two. Owens, frustrated, yells at Cody, reminding him that he asked for this match. Cody responds with two back-to-back Cross Rhodes, going for a third, but Owens escapes! Owens hits a Stunner out of nowhere and covers, but Cody kicks out at the last second! The crowd is on their feet as Owens climbs the turnbuckles again, aiming for a Swanton. But Rhodes gets his knees up just in time! Rhodes pulls Owens up and delivers a final Cross Rhodes, securing the victory at 1:37pm!

Your Winner and STILL Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes!