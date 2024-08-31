WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision’s All Out Go-Home Show to Go Head-to-Head with WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2024

AEW Collision is set to face some tough competition next week.

Due to the All Out pay-per-view airing on Saturday, next week’s Collision in Chicago will be broadcast one day earlier, on Friday, directly competing with WWE SmackDown. Collision will be part of a three-hour block, with AEW Rampage airing immediately afterward.

Next week's SmackDown will be the final episode on Fox before the show transitions back to the USA Network on September 13. The episode will feature the return of Giovanni Vinci and a high-stakes tag team match pitting The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu against Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford.

Meanwhile, Saturday's Collision in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will feature Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher, The Undisputed Kingdom facing FTR, a four-way match featuring Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Serena Deeb, and Queen Aminata, and a trios match with Lee Moriarty, Johnny TV, and The Beast Mortos against Hologram, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly.

Tags: #aew #collision

