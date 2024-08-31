JBL Makes Surprise TNA Debut, Alisha Edwards Injured

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Emergence saw another unexpected appearance from former WWE star and Hall of Famer JBL. Following the main event, where Nic Nemeth successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Josh Alexander, JBL emerged from the back and confronted Nemeth in the ring. The two exchanged words before JBL departed.

This marks the latest in a series of surprise appearances for JBL at non-WWE events. In recent weeks, he has also made appearances for GCW and AAA.

Meanwhile, Alisha Edwards was reportedly injured during a women's trios match at TNA Emergence. The incident occurred early in the match, involving Edwards, Masha Slamovich, and Ash by Elegance against Jordynne Grace, Dani Luna, and Jody Threat. Edwards was accidentally knocked out, and the match continued without her.

TNA has confirmed that Edwards has been placed in the concussion protocol.