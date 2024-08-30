WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW All In: London 2024 Earns Strong Pay-Per-View Numbers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2024

Early estimates for AEW All In: London 2024 indicate a successful showing for the company's August 25th pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, preliminary figures suggest the event drew between 167,000 and 173,000 combined buys across streaming services and linear television. This marks a significant increase compared to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June, which garnered an estimated 120,000 buys.

While falling short of the estimated 180,000 buys for Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, these numbers solidify All In: London as one of AEW's top pay-per-views this year. This aligns with AEW President Tony Khan's earlier statement naming both All In and Revolution as the company's biggest pay-per-view events of 2024 so far.

Fans eager to relive the action can now order AEW All In: London 2024 on demand at AllEliteWrestling.com.


