Update on Former World Champion Swerve Strickland's Contractual Status with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2024

As seen during the 2024 AEW All In PPV, Swerve Strickland lost the world title to Bryan Danielson. Regarding Swerve's future with the company, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Swerve recently agreed to a new long-term contract, securing his position with AEW through September 2029.

Meltzer stated:

"People were talking about how Strickland has become a rich man with the new deal, and it’s believed to be among the biggest deals in pro wrestling, though it would be well below the Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton level. It’s probably in the range of the Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone deals based on hints about those contracts (which are lower numbers than reported elsewhere—this deal is not at the numbers reported for either of those two deals)."

Meltzer also mentioned that WWE had shown interest in the Swerve and Prince Nana act. However, there is reportedly a belief within WWE that AEW President Tony Khan's offers are "bad for the sport" as he is "spending more than he needs to" to retain talents like Swerve and Daniel Garcia.

#aew #swerve strickland

