Jeff Jarrett Describes AEW All In: London 2024 as the Biggest Pop of His Legendary Wrestling Career

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jeff Jarrett, a seasoned veteran in pro wrestling, has experienced his share of "Road Warrior Pops" over the years. However, this past weekend marked a new high as he received the loudest pop of his career.

During a recent episode of his “My World” podcast with Conrad Thompson, the AEW star discussed the massive All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event held on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Jarrett spoke about the Casino Gauntlet match concept, expressing his admiration for its unique structure. “That match concept is special. I loved it the first time I saw it, the one in Orlando, just kind of the cadence in it. You don’t know who’s coming out and the time intervals, you don’t really know how many guys are in it. It’s a lot of fun and it builds the anticipation.”

Reflecting on the moment his theme music hit during the event, he shared, “I think for the most part, when people saw Hangman, they were like, ‘Are we gonna see him?’ It was cool. As they call it, the Bree Woo or the Bree Hoo, when that hit, it was pretty damn cool.”

Jarrett went on to describe the pop at All In: London 2024 as the loudest of his career. “55,000 people, you can’t duplicate it. I’ve never had that kind of pop, it was huge. 55,000 people, it was rocking.”

Regarding his ongoing rivalry with Hangman Page, Jarrett hinted that it’s far from over. “We’ll see, TBD. [His match with Ishii] was hard hitting. Hangman is a gamer, I don’t have to tell you or any AEW fan that. We had some chemistry in Chicago, without question there was chemistry in Wembley. If I have anything to say about it, it ain’t over, no doubt about it. It’s not over.”

He also commented on the memorable guitar shot at All In: London 2024, praising Hangman Page’s current form. “That guitar exploded, man. Like I said, Hangman is super talented. His intensity, he’s an all around performer with incredible not just intensity but the different gears he can get in and out of. He had a hell of a match last night with Ishii. When he came out in the Casino Gauntlet and made his statement — his athleticism, his intensity, his timing, his cadence and his overall persona. He’s a gamer at the very very top of his game.”

You can listen to the full episode of the “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast on YouTube.