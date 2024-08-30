WWE SmackDown Preview: Bash In Berlin Go-Home Show Taping Today in Germany

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The final stop on the road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 takes place this afternoon.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be held today at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, serving as the "go-home" show before tomorrow’s highly anticipated WWE premium live event at the same venue.

The show will be taped this afternoon and broadcast via tape delay tonight at 8/7c on FOX, setting the stage for tomorrow’s big event.

Scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown, LA Knight will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge, and “Queen” Nia Jax will face Michin in a WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight.