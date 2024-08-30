WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Preview: Bash In Berlin Go-Home Show Taping Today in Germany

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2024

The final stop on the road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 takes place this afternoon.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be held today at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, serving as the "go-home" show before tomorrow’s highly anticipated WWE premium live event at the same venue.

The show will be taped this afternoon and broadcast via tape delay tonight at 8/7c on FOX, setting the stage for tomorrow’s big event.

Scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown, LA Knight will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge, and “Queen” Nia Jax will face Michin in a WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight.

Nikki Cross Signs New Multi-Year Deal with WWE

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross, a prominent member of The Wyatt Sicks faction, has signed a new multi-year contract. Despite not competing in a [...]

