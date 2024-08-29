Netflix to Premiere 'Mr. McMahon' Documentary Series on September 25

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Netflix is set to release a new documentary series about Vince McMahon next month.

On Thursday, Netflix announced the upcoming “Mr. McMahon: A Netflix Documentary Series,” which will debut exclusively on the platform starting September 25.

The announcement stated, “Mr. McMahon, a documentary series that explores the dramatic rise and fall of WWE’s controversial founder, will be available on Netflix from September 25. The series is produced by Chris Smith, the Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons.”

It added, “The series features interviews with McMahon himself, conducted before his resignation, as well as insights from his family, iconic wrestling figures, and the journalists who exposed the allegations against him.”

Additionally, a press release was issued on August 29 to further promote the series.

MR. MCMAHON TO PREMIERE GLOBALLY ON SEPTEMBER 25



Synopsis: Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations – filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.

Format: 6 x 60 mins episodes

Director: Chris Smith

Executive Producers: Bill Simmons, Zara Duffy, and Chris Smith

Production Companies: Library Films in association with Ringer Films

Quote from Director & Executive Producer Chris Smith:

“The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”