Bryan Danielson Delivers Major "Can't Miss" Announcement on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson's electrifying announcement at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite on August 28th left fans in awe. After hinting at retirement and acknowledging the impending need for neck surgery, he made a shocking declaration: "It's time for me to go home... but not yet!"

Danielson stated unequivocally that he would not relinquish the AEW World Championship. Instead, he vowed to defend his title with unwavering determination. He clarified, "Don't get it twisted," asserting that his full-time career would end only when he loses the championship – a scenario he deemed highly unlikely.

With AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 looming on September 7th, Danielson extended an open challenge to any competitor who dared to step up and face him.

Just as Danielson finished his statement, "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry appeared on a screen, declaring his intention to become the one who retired the legendary wrestler. Emerging from the shadows, Perry attacked Danielson, leaving the AEW World Champion lying in the ring as the show concluded.

The NEW #AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson is here to address what his future holds after his instant classic match at #AEWAllInLondon.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/xpCl1L10Ni — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024