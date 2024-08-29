WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Delivers Major "Can't Miss" Announcement on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

Bryan Danielson Delivers Major "Can't Miss" Announcement on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson's electrifying announcement at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite on August 28th left fans in awe. After hinting at retirement and acknowledging the impending need for neck surgery, he made a shocking declaration: "It's time for me to go home... but not yet!"

Danielson stated unequivocally that he would not relinquish the AEW World Championship. Instead, he vowed to defend his title with unwavering determination. He clarified, "Don't get it twisted," asserting that his full-time career would end only when he loses the championship – a scenario he deemed highly unlikely.

With AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 looming on September 7th, Danielson extended an open challenge to any competitor who dared to step up and face him.

Just as Danielson finished his statement, "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry appeared on a screen, declaring his intention to become the one who retired the legendary wrestler. Emerging from the shadows, Perry attacked Danielson, leaving the AEW World Champion lying in the ring as the show concluded.


