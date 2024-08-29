Jon Moxley Shocks Fans with Surprise Return to Open 8/28 AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the August 28 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, broadcast live from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, the show opened with a brand new theme song, heralding the arrival of Jon Moxley as he made his way through the crowd to kick off the program.

"The Purveyor of Violence" wasted no time, heading straight to the ring for an unscheduled appearance where he called out Darby Allin, warning him that he wouldn’t be hard to find.

As Moxley began to leave, he suddenly turned back, dropping a bombshell by declaring, "This is not your company anymore," leaving fans in shock.

Later in the show, before the main event featuring Bryan Danielson, Moxley appeared once more in a backstage segment with Marina Shafir, where he assaulted several individuals and security personnel, promising to deliver a "lesson in humility."