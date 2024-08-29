WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jon Moxley Shocks Fans with Surprise Return to Open 8/28 AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2024

Jon Moxley Shocks Fans with Surprise Return to Open 8/28 AEW Dynamite

During the August 28 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, broadcast live from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, the show opened with a brand new theme song, heralding the arrival of Jon Moxley as he made his way through the crowd to kick off the program.

"The Purveyor of Violence" wasted no time, heading straight to the ring for an unscheduled appearance where he called out Darby Allin, warning him that he wouldn’t be hard to find.

As Moxley began to leave, he suddenly turned back, dropping a bombshell by declaring, "This is not your company anymore," leaving fans in shock.

Later in the show, before the main event featuring Bryan Danielson, Moxley appeared once more in a backstage segment with Marina Shafir, where he assaulted several individuals and security personnel, promising to deliver a "lesson in humility."


Tags: #aew #dynamite #jon moxley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89084/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π