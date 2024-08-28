Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 28, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (AUGUST 28, 2024): CHAMPAIGN, ILL.

Excalibur welcomes us to this week's show as we shoot inside State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. He introduces video highlights from the main event of the AEW All In: London 2024 show, which saw Bryan Danielson capture the AEW World Championship.

Jon Moxley Is Back!

Some brand new theme music plays and out comes Jon Moxley with a surprise return out of nowhere to kick off this week's show. Tony Schiavone says they were scheduled for a match now, but here comes Mox through the crowd. Excalibur mentions how he has a look in his eyes like he has something on his mind. Taz says we're gonna find out.

Schiavone asks for a microphone and leaves his position to attempt to go get a word with Mox in the ring. Mox says he's been doing a lot of thinking about things that need to get done. He's here tonight to have a conversation with someone who is not here. He says this man did nothing like him, but he's everything like him. He says this conversation is long overdue.

Mox tells Darby Allin it's about time they had a talk. "And trust me, I'm not gonna be hard to find." With that said, Mox walks off, but before he leaves, he stops and turns back. He tells Schiavone to listen to him. He says it's gonna take time for everyone to wrap their brains around this. "This is not your company anymore." Everyone is confused. He walks off to fans chanting his name.

Hangman Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Renee Paquette is backstage with The Conglomeration, HOOK and Willow Nightingale. Starting on the mic is ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. Briscoe talks about how they weren't successful in the Casino Gauntlet. He says HOOK was successful becoming FTW Champion. He asks him how that makes him feel. He says "Pretty cool."

Briscoe asks Willow about her stipulation for her Kris Statlander title defense at All Out. She says Chicago Street Fight. Briscoe vows they're gonna whoop some ass in the All Star 8-Man Tag tonight. He barks and hypes up the crew as they walk off.

Back inside the arena, "Hangman" Adam Page's theme hits. He makes his way to the ring for one-on-one action against Tomohiro Ishii of The Conglomeration. They trade back-and-forth forearms for what seems like an eternity. Page starts to get the upper-hand as we take a break for our first commercial time out of the evening.

When the show returns, Hangman hits a clothesline to Ishii on the ring apron. Page spikes Ishii on his dome on the apron, and Ishii gets tangled up in the ropes in the process. In the ring, Page hits a back-breaker over his knee and goes for the cover, but only gets two. He locks Ishii in a unique leg-wrap submission and squeezes away.

Fans rally behind Ishii, who gets to the ropes to escape the hold. He begins fighting back and hits a big super-plex off the ropes in the corner for a two-count. They exchange elbows again and end up landing a shot at the same time, and Rocky Balboa vs. Apollo Creed II style, they each fall to the canvas. On that note, we head into another mid-match break.

This time when the show returns, we see Ishii taking it to Hangman. He hits him with his own Dead Eye move, but almost spikes his head in at a neck-breaking-scary angle. Luckily, Hangman was okay. He fought back, bashed Ishii with forearms and hit his own Dead Eye before following up with a Buckshot Lariat for the win. Good opener.

Winner: Hangman Page

Swerve-Hangman IV Will Be Held Inside A Steel Cage

After the match, Swerve Strickland's theme hits and out he comes with Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance, however with a serious look on his face this time. Nice touch.

Swerve gets in the ring and brings up Hangman getting involved in his business and his AEW World Championship match over the weekend. He says he might not have a belt anymore but he'll always be referred to as a world champion. He says this will always be Swerve's house.

Hangman yells enraged back at Swerve, saying he's not a champion of anything. He's a piece of sh*t. He says he broke into his home and could never beat him on his own the three times he wrestled him. He says he's not as good as him. He wants no excuses this time.

Just the two of them, like this began. Swerve says All Out ...steel cage match. Swerve tells Hangman a story about privately watching Hangman with his family at his house, a place he knows well. He saw him walk his pregnant wife out to go to the hospital to "become a father for the very second time."

He taunts Hangman on his recent losses and says it's because he's too focused on him. He asks him what kind of man he's gonna be inside the steel cage at All Out. Better yet, what kind of man are you gonna show your kids that you're gonna be. Hangman simply drops the mic and walks off in the silence as fans chant "Swerve's House!" again.

Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

The show heads to another break after the Hangman-Swerve segment wraps up. When we return, Becky Lyn....I mean, Jamie Hayter makes her way out, orange coat and all, and heads to the ring. She settles inside and skips around the ring yelling that she's back. The theme for Harley Cameron hits and out she comes to challenge Hayter.

As soon as the bell sounds, fans chant "Welcome back!" at Hayter. Hayter acknowledges them, but gets blasted from behind by Cameron for losing focus. Hayter quickly takes over and unloads on Cameron in the corner with a flurry of strikes.

The fights ends up at ringside, where Saraya yells at Hayter before yelling at the cameraman to get out of her way. Seconds later, Hayter finishes Cameron off in the ring for the quick victory. Saraya looks nervous and hides behind Cameron. Hayter throws Cameron down and Saraya runs off through the crowd.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

MJF And Daniel Garcia Brawl, Match Set For All Out

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith and Roderick Strong. Jericho talks about his longest-reigning "For The World" Championship run in history coming to an end at All In: London. Strong and Jericho joke about a jacket he ruined years ago and about the All-Star 8-Man Tag later tonight.

Inside the arena, MJF's theme hits and out he comes with his neck taped up. He gets in the ring and says he's in pain and if he has to tell everyone to quiet down, he's gonna hop the rail and beat their asses. He says he has two herniated discs in his spine. He asks where everyone was when he was defending this country and this company.

He denounces his American citizenship. He hates everywhere in the country except Plainview, Long Island, New York. He's sick of not getting respect. He says this company without MJF is a circus. "Speaking of circus acts ... Will Ospreay," he continues. He tells Ospreay he had him beat until he cheated. He says things between them aren't over.

MJF says he knows how good Ospreay is, but he better keep his head on a swivel. He says just as Ospreay gets to the day he's about to capture the big one and win the AEW World Championship, he's gonna cut him out at the knees with a smile on his face. He then addresses Daniel Garcia. He calls him a bum and says if he shows his face again, he's gonna end him.

On that note, a buzz-cut Daniel Garcia hits the ring like a bat out of hell from behind and attacks MJF. He beats him down and slaps a guillotine on him from the front. Like Jon Jones and Lyoto Machida, Garcia puts him to sleep and drops him on his face. Garcia takes him to the ropes to return the favor and hit a tombstone pile driver off the ropes on MJF.

Security hits the ring before he can. When they do, MJF capitalizes and attacks Garcia from behind. He puts the dress shoes, not boots, to Garcia, but Garcia fights back. Garcia gets him up on the ropes and hoists him up for a pile driver off the ropes again, but again security hits the ring and breaks things up. MJF falls to the floor stuck in his shirt, hockey fight style.

Garcia gets on the mic and says if MJF is curious where his Dynamite Diamond Ring went, he says he stole it, pawned it and used the money for a round-trip ticket to London to cost him one of the biggest matches of his life. He brings up MJF making him leave his hometown arena in a stretcher in front of his mom. He says ruining MJF's life is his fetish.

It'll be MJF vs. Garcia at All Out. He vows to not just beat him, but drop him on his head and break his neck. He says if anyone loves him, they're gonna have to watch it happen. He throws the mic at him. MJF yells that Garcia's challenge is on. "You got it!" he yells as security holds him back as Garcia's theme plays. Garcia runs to the back as security chases behind him.

All Star 8 Man Tag

HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O'Reilly vs. Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong

Footage of Ricochet's debut from over the weekend is shown and then we return back inside the State Farm Center, where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the ring introductions for our next match of the evening, which Tony Khan has vowed will "rock it" tonight. "Sometimes you just have to trust me," he wrote via X. HOOK makes his way out first.

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration all come out together. The trio join "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" in the ring for this All-Star 8 Man Tag. The match goes through two commercial breaks and includes spotfest central from bell-to-bell, culminating with HOOK slapping the Red Rum on Strong, who taps but while his foot is on the ropes.

Referee Aubrey Edwards doesn't see this, and calls for the bell, but literally has to step over his leg still raised with his foot under the rope to call for the bell. Whoops! A wild brawl breaks out with everyone after the match, and out comes the other members of The Undisputed Kingdom, minus Adam Cole, of course. Security and referees run out to try and restore order.

Meanwhile, Strong is alone in the ring and on the shoulders of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett celebrating with HOOK's FTW Championship raised high in the air. After this wraps up, we shoot to Private Party hitting on Mercedes Mone during her backstage celebration following her win at All In: London. Kazuchika Okada comes in and dances with Mone after she tells Private Party to hit the bricks. We head to another commercial break.

Winners: HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O'Reilly

Mariah May Postpones AEW Women's World Championship Celebration

When we return from the break, Tony Schiavone is seen standing at the top of the entrance ramp with a microphone in-hand. He says it's time for another championship celebration. He welcomes the new AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May. She comes out in a silk robe and is touchy-feely with a nervous-looking Tony Schiavone. He loses his train of thought due to May groping on him.

May helps him out and says she's the new AEW Women's World Champion. She regrets to inform us, however, that her women's championship celebration has been postponed. She's not doing it in this time. She says Champaign, Ill. should be re-named to Flat Piss-Warm Beer, Ill. She calls the women average-looking, and talks about them being used to shoving things down their throats.

She says they desparately need some "Glamour," and luckily that's everything she is. She says in case we don't understand, she's gonna take her robe off now and show us exactly what she means. "Look now and never forget, this is our new AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May." She takes the robe off to reveal herself in lingerie with the women's title around her waist.

If Nigel McGuinness was on commentary right now this would be 100 times better. May closes the robe and says "that's enough" and walks off.

The Grizzled Young Veterans Will Be In Action On AEW Rampage

A digital exclusive from AEW All In: London 2024 is shown with The Grizzled Young Veterans talking when AEW Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks walk up and try to befriend them. They don't want anything to do with that. They tell them when they see GYV coming, "grit your teeth."

Backstage live, The Grizzled Young Vets say Friday on Rampage one unlucky team are gonna find out their intentions. They repeat their little "grit your teeth" catchphrase seconds after it closed the digital segment that just wrapped up. Too close together, especially for an "eh" catchphrase. We head to another break on that note.

Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

Ricochet's theme hits and he makes his way to the ring for his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut. As he heads to the ring, Excalibur does his best job at listing his accolades to remind fans he's not just a WWE mid-card dude. Tony Schiavone takes a bit far and says he's the best wrestler he's ever seen or something hyperbolic like that.

Kyle Fletcher makes his way out to serve as Ricochet's first opponent for his first singles match in All Elite Wrestling. Don Callis settles in on guest commentary for this one. After some back-and-forth kick-heavy early offense, Ricochet pulls ahead and hits a big high spot to the floor as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return, it is Fletcher who is dominating the action and impressing with his own high-flying offense. Ricochet ends up fighting back into competitive from and finishing things off soon after. He connects with a lifting inverted DDT, which he calls Vertigo, for the hard-fought victory in an impressive AEW Dynamite in-ring debut. Ricochet looks exhausted after the match.

After the match, Will Ospreay's theme hits and out he comes to look at his former rival Ricochet in the ring. Before he can say a word, PAC appears behind him and hits a poisonrana to him on the unforgiving stage, slamming Ospreay on the top of his head in violent fashion.

PAC tells Ospreay not to lose focus on him, welcomes Ricochet to AEW and then tells him to get to the back of the line. He lifts Ospreay up by his hair and says "This one belongs to me." He walks off as Ricochet runs up to check on him.

Winner: Ricochet

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson's "Can't Miss" Announcement

It's main event (segment) time ...

But first, backstage, someone tries to ask Jon Moxley what he meant earlier in the show. He pulls aside some random Joe's having a conversation behind him and beats one up. Marina Shafir appears and beats up another security dude who walks up.

Another one walks up and sees what happened, stops and says "No," and runs away as fans in the background are heard laughing. "A lesson in humility," Mox says. Shafir rushes the camera man, knocking him down, to end the segment. The commentators are at a loss for words.

Inside the arena, Bryan Danielson's normal theme, not Europe's "Final Countdown," plays. The new AEW World Champion emerges and settles in the ring to "You deserve it!" chants. He talks about his daughter saying she had the best night of her life at All In: London.

Danielson says he knew between that and his peers congratulating him backstage after he finally won the AEW World Championship, that this was the favorite moment of his career. He mentions needing neck surgery sooner than later and says his family is ready for him to come home.

He goes on to talk about AEW existing making pro wrestling as a whole better. He says he realized "it's probably time for me to go home ...but not yet!" He says he will not retire as AEW World Champion. He's gonna fight for this championship as much as he possibly can.

He says don't get it twisted, as soon as he loses it, his full-time career is over, but that's not anytime soon because he's still got a lot of heads to kick in. He mentions AEW All Out and says there's a hungry locker room full of talented guys. He says "first come, first serve," for a potential challenger.

Jack Perry cuts him off from the big screen backstage. He's seated with the TNT Championship in his lap. He says nobody wanted him back here, including Danielson. He talks about punching out Tony Khan and burying Darby Allin at Wembley Stadium.

He talks about beating Danielson in the past and says he's gonna do it again, because his future is being the guy who retired Bryan Danielson. His future is becoming the AEW World Champion. He tells Danielson his future is behind him.

Behind him is Jack Perry, revealing we were watching a taped message. Perry beats down Danielson in the ring as fans boo. He leaves him laying and takes his title and his own TNT title and holds them both up in the air over Danielson as he is laid out in the ring. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!