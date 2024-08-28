WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Bella was "In Awe" of a Women's Match at AEW All In London 2024

Posted By: James Walsh on Aug 28, 2024

During her podcast, former WWE star Nikki Garcia aka Nikki Bella commented on Toni Storm versus Mariah May from the 2024 AEW All In PPV event…

“The girls got on the screen so I was like, ‘Teo, come watch what Mommy used to do.’ And it was really cute because it was Toni Storm vs. Mariah May and he was just in awe from their entrances and he was watching them wrestle. I found myself cheering on Mariah May and Teo wanted Toni Storm so we were just having this fun little moment.

I was just in awe of so many of the wrestlers and the performances at All In. Toni Storm and Mariah May, there is a women’s match to watch if you’re not like a wrestling fan but maybe you’re like ‘I want to watch something.’ Their match from AEW All In was so incredible. The storytelling, the moves, I was just in awe of those women.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)

 
Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
