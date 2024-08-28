Arizona Wrestling Federation Overdrive 11 Coming to Phoenix on September 21st

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Our new friends at the Arizona Wrestling Federation have issued the following press release.

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

Arizona Wrestling Federation Presents: AWF Overdrive 11

Phoenix, AZ – SAT September 21, 2024 – The Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF) is thrilled

to announce its highly anticipated live pro wrestling event, AWF Overdrive 11 set to electrify

fans on SAT September 21, 2024 at Bull Shooters. This is the 1st ever AWF event at this venue.

AWF Overdrive 11 promises an evening of heart-pounding action and entertainment as the

Stars of the AWF, including fan favorites Chubby Depp, Chris Evans, and Ray Black, take to the

ring. Pro wrestling fans will not want to miss the high-flying, hard-hitting matches that have

made AWF a staple in the world of professional wrestling.

EARLY ACCESS: “Early Access” tickets are available for sale that include early entry into the

venu; a meet-and-greet with AWF wrestlers; and at least one bonus match.

Event Details:

- Event Title: AWF Overdrive 11

- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

- Time: 7:00pm (Early Access starts at 5:30p)

- Venue: Bull Shooters

- Address: 3337 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

- Ticket Info: Tickets available at AWFLIVE.COM

Join us for an unforgettable night where adrenaline meets athleticism and heroes clash in the

squared circle. With an exciting lineup featuring all of your favorite AWF wrestlers, "AWF

Overdrive 11" is set to deliver a spectacle of epic proportions.

Tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid missing

out on the action. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AWFLIVE.COM.

About Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF):

The Arizona Wrestling Federation is dedicated to providing top-tier pro wrestling entertainment

and showcasing the best talent in the industry. Committed to delivering thrilling matches and

engaging storylines, AWF has become a beloved name and the leaders in professional

wrestling across the state of Arizona..

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Media contact: Gabriel Anders

Email: arizonawrestlingfederation@gmail.com