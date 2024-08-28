WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Preview: Post-All In London Show Set for Tonight in Champaign, IL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with another action-packed episode of Dynamite, airing at 8/7c on TBS from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The show is packed with exciting matches and segments, including the AEW singles debut of former WWE Superstar Ricochet. Ricochet will face off against Kyle Fletcher in a highly anticipated matchup.

Also on the card is Jamie Hayter's return to Dynamite as she takes on Harley Cameron. New AEW Champion Bryan Danielson will be making a "can't miss" announcement about his future in wrestling.

An All-Star 8 Man Tag match is also scheduled, featuring Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong against HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O'Reilly.

Hangman Page will face Tomohiro Ishii in another exciting match, and "The Glamour" Mariah May will be celebrating her AEW Women's Championship victory. Swerve Strickland will also be appearing on the show.

