WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Backstage News for WWE NXT No Mercy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2024

Backstage News for WWE NXT No Mercy

The upcoming "Face-To-Face" segment between Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee, airing on tonight's taped episode of WWE NXT, will set the stage for their match at this Sunday’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event in Denver, Colorado.

Alongside the Wentz-Lee confrontation and the highly anticipated Joe Hendry Concert, the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossover storyline will intensify tonight. In a surprise twist, TNA Knockout Rosemary will be revealed as the mystery opponent chosen by Wendy Choo to challenge WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan on tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 "go-home show."

Fallon Henley sustained a busted nose during last week’s taping of her match, which she courageously finished despite the injury. Concerns were raised backstage, and Henley was immediately taken for medical evaluation once the match concluded. While she made an appearance at the WWE NXT live event over the weekend, she did not participate in any matches.

Internally, tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 "go-home show" is dubbed "Singing For Mercy," a playful nod to the featured Joe Hendry Concert segment.

It will be announced on tonight's show that Trick Williams will serve as the special guest referee for the Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry match at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event this weekend. It remains uncertain if the referee camera, previously worn and discarded by Seth Rollins during the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at WWE SummerSlam 2024, will make a return.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #no mercy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89072/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π