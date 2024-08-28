Backstage News for WWE NXT No Mercy

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The upcoming "Face-To-Face" segment between Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee, airing on tonight's taped episode of WWE NXT, will set the stage for their match at this Sunday’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event in Denver, Colorado.

Alongside the Wentz-Lee confrontation and the highly anticipated Joe Hendry Concert, the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossover storyline will intensify tonight. In a surprise twist, TNA Knockout Rosemary will be revealed as the mystery opponent chosen by Wendy Choo to challenge WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan on tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 "go-home show."

Fallon Henley sustained a busted nose during last week’s taping of her match, which she courageously finished despite the injury. Concerns were raised backstage, and Henley was immediately taken for medical evaluation once the match concluded. While she made an appearance at the WWE NXT live event over the weekend, she did not participate in any matches.

Internally, tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 "go-home show" is dubbed "Singing For Mercy," a playful nod to the featured Joe Hendry Concert segment.

It will be announced on tonight's show that Trick Williams will serve as the special guest referee for the Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry match at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event this weekend. It remains uncertain if the referee camera, previously worn and discarded by Seth Rollins during the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at WWE SummerSlam 2024, will make a return.