Tony Khan Announces Another Major Segment for the 8/28 AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan continues to keep the momentum going on social media, as the AEW President took to X late Tuesday afternoon to unveil another exciting segment for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Set for August 28 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, this post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will showcase the AEW Women’s World Championship Celebration, honoring the new titleholder, "The Glamour" Mariah May.

May captured the championship by defeating "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium, ending Storm's impressive reign.

Additionally, the 8/28 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron, a “can’t miss” announcement from the new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson about his future, and an All-Star 8-Man Tag Team match pitting Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Roderick Strong against HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly.