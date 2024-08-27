WWE NXT Results (August 27, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on NXT: Karmen Petrovic looks to get revenge against Izzi Dame, No Quarter Catch Crew is in action battling The D'Angelo Family in a six person tag match, Wendy Choo picks an opponent for Kelani Jordan, Zach Wentz looks for answers confronting Wes Lee, The Fatal Influence take on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Joe Hendry holds another concert and more!

Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

The Fatal Influence is seen walking backstage and they discuss the upcoming match against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

We cut to Lash and Jakara elsewhere and they also discuss their upcoming match.

Match 1: Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson -vs- The Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) w/Jazmyn Nyx



Jackson and Jayne start the bout. The women lock up and Jackson is able to armdrag Jayne off the bat. Jayne comes back with some punches and gets Jackson into the ropes. Jackson comes back with drop kicks and then tags in Lash Legend. MetaFour double team Jayne and Legend gets her down for a two count. Jayne is able to tag in Henley who jumps on Legend. Legend tags out and Jackson comes at Henley with knees to the back. Henley comes back but is hit with a jumping elbow. Jackson gets the better of Henley but Henley comes back with a punch and both women tag out. In the ring, Legend takes it to Jayne and hoists her up and uses her as a weapon against Henley. Jackson gets in the ring and suicide dives out onto Henley and Jayne and we hit our first commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Jackson and Jayne are laid out and they both make a tag. Henley is clotheslined by Legend who then uses Henley as a weapon and takes out Jayne and then throws Henley away with a fall way slam. Jayne then gets a backbreaker. Legend hits a chokeslam on Henley for a two count and then tags in Jackson. Jackson comes off the top rope with a clothesline and covers Henley but the pin is broken up by the others. Henley and Jackson trade rights, Henley then tags out and Jayne hits a neck breaker on Jackson for a two count. Jayne punches Jackson a few times and Jackson hits an inverted X-Factor. Nyx distracts the ref and Jayne attacks Legend and it sends her outside. Legend and Nyx go at it outside and Legend takes her down with a big boot. Back in the ring, Jayne smokes Legend with a punch and Henley comes in and they double team her for the win.

Winners: The Fatal Influence

We are immediately taken to a video package regarding the fallout with The Rascalz.

Match 2: Karmen Petrovic -vs- Izzi Dame



Petrovic is out first, and Dame follows suit. The bell rings and Petrovic starts with some kicks to Dame's legs. Petrovic comes off the ropes and locks Dame in a headlock. Dame throws Petrovic into the ropes and hits a tiltawhirl back breaker. In the corner Dame slams into Petrovic and delivers another back breaker for a two count. Dame gets Petrovic in the corner again but Petrovic comes back with some kicks and a middle rope splash. Dame catches her and gives ger a sit down powerbomb for a two count. Dame gets Petrovic on her shoulders in a torture rack and Petrovic kicks out of the hold. Dame goes for another tiltawhirl but Petrovic counters. Petrovic kicks Dame in the face and charges her with a kick followed by some running forearms and a clothesline for a two count. Dame connects with a big clothesline and boot and covers for a two count. Petrovic comes back with some right hands but is stopped by a big boot. Dame goes for a spinning slam but Petrovic counters into a schoolgirl for the three count.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic

Backstage, Wren Sinclair, Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne are warming up backstage. Dempsey tells them to follow his lead but Sinclair is having none of it.

The D'Angelo Family is another locker room getting ready for their match as well.

Sarah Schreiber is backstage talking with Jaida Parker about her win in the gauntlet match. They discuss the hits she took in the match and she says while she's still feeling the wounds from the match, Roxanne Perez is under estimating her, and she lists off her accomplishments and says shes a WWE wrestler who used to be a soccer player. Roxanne Perez comes in and kicks out Sarah Schreiber. Perez congratulates Parker and says all these women have stories when challenging her and they all end the same way - in disappointment. Perez says she's the prodigy and she'll show Parker why she is on Sunday. Parker then slaps Perez and looks off camera and asks the mystery person what they're doing here... and says she can have some too and walks off.

Match 3 - Six Person Tag Match: No Quarter Catch Crew -vs- The D'Angelo Family (Adrianna Rizzo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino)



Lorenzo and Dempsey start the match with Lorenzo coming at Dempsey with a drop kick. After some punches Dempsey hits a back breaker and Lorenzo tags out to Crusifino. Crusifino is cornered and Dempsey tags out to Borne. Crusifino gets a backslide pin attempt for a two count and throws Borne into a headlock and tags out to Lorenzo. Borne throws Lorezno around tags it Wren Sinclair. Rizzo comes in and they take turns hitting eachother. Sinclair tries for a pin and Rizzo comes back now and throws Wren out of the ring. Tony D'Angelo is approached by two gangsters and leaves ringside and we go to commercial.

Back from commercial,Crusifino, Rizzo and Lorenzo are triple teaming their opponents. Lorenzo and Borne are legal and Borne sends Lorenzo to the outside. Back in the ring, Borne works on Lorenzo's leg and Dempsey comes off the top and stomps on Lorenzo's leg. Cover by Dempsey,two count, followed by another cover. Dempsey continues to single out Lorenzo's leg. Lorenzo is placed in a submission hold and Dempsey continues with blows after breaking the hold. Borne is now tagged in and Lorenzo continues to get beaten down. Dempsey is tagged back in and he tries to rip off Lorenzo's knee brace. Lorenzo counters to a schoolboy but right into a German suplex by Dempsey. Borne is tagged back in and they try a double team but hit each other. Crusifino is now tagged in and clears house and batters both Demspey and Borne. Hip toss to Borne into a pin but Sinclair comes in and breaks the pin. Borne comes in and sends Crusifino to the outside and Sinclair tries to interfere but Rizzo suicides dives into Sinclair and then power slams Dempsey. Crusifino and Lorenzo double team on Borne with a codebreaker/3D for the win.

Winners: The D'Angelo Family

Backstage Pete Dunne is interviewed by Jackie Redmond about Trick Williams costing him his match.

Back on NXT, Ethan Page is in Ava Raine's office. She talks about him attacking the refs. He says she should suspend him so he doesn't have to defend his title. She says he will defend his title but she needs time to think about what she's gonna do.

In the ring, Zachary Wentz comes out with security and official decorating the ring. Wes Lee is out next to a tonnes of boos from the crowd. Lee tells Wentz to say what he needs to say. Wentz says they're not like other groups and doesn't get why they had to break up. He asks why Lee pissed away nine years. Lee says he's a big star and that's why and he knows Wentz is jealous and that he only came back to get the NXT rub. He says he and Wentz are on different levels. Wentz says he messed up, MSK was one of the best tag teams in history and he ruined it by leaving. But it worked out for the best, he became a man and Lee was winning and being on top. He says Lee motivated him to pick himself up and reunite with his brother. Lee says that the nostalgia would have been great but they're on different levels. Wentz says Lee was gonna quit again but didn't because of him and Miguel. Wentz says he was there for Lee during his recovery and in front of the cameras he may not have been there but behind the scenes he was always his brother. Lee says on Sunday he will show Wentz how they're on different levels. Wentz says he'll make sure Lee will fail on Sunday. Lee comes back with asking Wentz to bring everything on Sunday - and he will show Wentz why he is a WWE Superstar and Wentz is just a TNA wrestler.

Backstage Trick Williams is walking and Joe Hendry comes by and thanks him for the assist last week. Hendry says after he beats Page, Trick will get the next title shot.

We cut to Kelani Jordan backstage making her way to the ring for her match.

Jordan gets in the ring and tells Woo to bring out her opponent. We see it's Rosemary from TNA.

Match 4 - NXT Women's North American Title Match: Kelani Jordan(c) -vs- Rosemary



Jordan is in the ring and Rosemary crawls into the ring as the crowd chants TNA. The bell rings, and Rosemary charges at Jordan. Jordan tries to throw Rosemary around and connects with drop kick and splashes her in the corner. Jordan comes off the ropes with a cross body for a two count. Rosemary is in the corner as is able to latch on a tarantula submission on the ropes on Jordan. Rosemary then hits a hooked suplex for a two count. Rosemary throws Jordan into a modified clutch but Jordan punches her way out it. The women trade punches but Jordan hits a few in a row and then hits a spinning roundhouse kick and both women are down. Jordan flies at Rosemary and hits a handspring elbow on Rosemary. Jordan hits a flatliner on Rosemary but it doesn't phase her. Jordan goes for a spingboard splash but Rosemary spears her for a two count. Rosemary counters a punch with a headbutt and Jordan hits a splitlegged moonsault for the win.

Winner and STILL Women's North American Champion: Kelani Jordan

After the match, we see the arena go dark and we head Wendy Choo laughing and comes from behind and takes down Jordan and locks her in a sleeper hold.

Backstage, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are backstage being sad about losing the match. Oro Mensah tells them they're still winner. Lexis King comes in and talks smack and Mensah attacks him and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial, Chase U class is in session and they're all celebrating the win. Holland says he feels accepted and at home and he won't let anyone take his titles away. Axiom and Frazer come in and says Chase U welcomes everyone with open hands. But they have a lot of running to do and they'll take the titles from them on Sunday.

Match 5: Malik Blade -vs- Brooks Jensen



Blade comes at Jensen for taking out Idris earlier. The bell rings and the men are in the ring now. Blade continues to hammer on Jensen and both men end up on the apron trading blow. Back in the ring, Jensen stomps on Blade and his an elbow drop. Blade comes back with some gut punches but Jensen hits a spinning neck breaker for a two count. Jensen hammers down on Blade as Blade fights back but Jensen's kicks prove to be too much for Blade. Headlock on Blade from Jensen and Blade counters into a back breaker. The men trade right hands and Blade comes flying back with flying punches. Blade slams down Jensen and climbs to the top rope - Jensen tries to meet him there and Blade hits a blockbuster from the top rope. Blade attempts a frog splash but Jensen gets his knees up. Jensen hits a flying elbow for the win.

Winner: Brooks Jensen

Je'Von Evans is backstage and Sarah Schreiber asks him about his match against Joe Coffey tonight. Evans says he's gonna show Coffey he can wrestle.

Hank and Tank are backstage wondering if they believe in Joe Hendry - OTM comes by and says they'll destroy Hank and Tank.

Match 6: Je'Von Evans -vs- Joe Coffey w/Gallus



The bell rings and the men dance around a bit before locking up. Coffey has Evans down first and starts working on his shoulder. Coffey keeps Evans on the mat, singling out his shoulder and arm. Evans pops up and throws down Coffey. Evans is taken down by a shoulder block and is thrown into the rings. Evans hits a schoolboy for a two count. Evans begins flying off the ropes throughout the ring taking down Coffey. Coffey is sent into the corner and Evans is tossed on the apron who then takes out Wolfgang on the outside. He heads back into the ring and hits a drop kick on Coffey and we go to commercial.

Evans is down on the mat and Coffey is still working on his arm. Evans comes back with some big right hands and comes back with a clothesline. Evans punches out Coffey and comes with a flying punch and springboard spinning kick. Evans hits a springboard high cross body for a two count. Coffey gets a shot on Evans and hits a off the shoulders German Suplex for a two count. The men regroup and Coffey charges at Evans but is met by a kick and superkick but Coffey is still on his feet. He takes down Evans and attempts a top rope cutter and misses. Evans fires back with his own top rope cutter for a two count. Evans gets on the top rope and hits a swanton bomb onto Gallus outside. Back in the ring, Evans slaps around Coffey and Wolfgang distracts the ref, Mark Coffey comes and Evans gets caught up with him allowing Joe to take advantage hitting a discus clothesline and getting the pin.

Winner: Joe Coffey

Tony D'Angelo is walking backstage and he's informed someone took his room. He goes to his room and sees Oba Femi sitting at a table. Tony offer some compliments and Femi says he doesn't want compliments and he doesn't take disrespect. Tony says he is like Oba and they can either talk this out like men or keep running around. Femi says he'll wait for Sunday. Tony says "The Don" vs "The Ruler" and he'll end Femi's run. Femi says he'll take out Tony.

Joe Hendry walks backstage heading to his concert.

Back to action at ring side, Joe Hendry makes his way out to grace us with a Hendry concert. The crowd all sings along with his entrance music moving their hands from side to side. Hendry thanks us for choosing to spend out evening with him. He discusses his match at No Mercy against Ethan Page and thanks us for the support we have given him and to show his appreciation he's written another song and it's about Ethan Page. Hendry begins crooning about Page poking fun at how Page stays in shape and how he has toys but enjoys plays with himself. He shows a clip of Page working out in a chicken costume. He sings: "Ethan sucks, Believe in Joe, Ethan put on some clothes" and the crowd sings along. Page's music hits and he comes out with two refs trying to stop him. Page says this sing-a-long ends now. He asks why he's trying to embarrass him with pics and things out of context. Page tries speaking but the crowd is singing Hendry's song. Page asks who Hendry thinks he is by trying to trash the NXT champ. He tells Hendry that he isn't an NXT Superstar but he is. He says what's best for NXT is keeping Hendry away from NXT. Ava Raine's music hit and she comes out and says Page should be flattered about the song. She says she's sorted things out and it's finalized. Because of Page's blatant disrespect towards the officials there will be a special guest ref for their bout at No Mercy and it's revealed to be Trick Williams. Williams comes down to the ring, Page tries to cheapshot Hendry but he moves out of the way and hits a chokeslam on Page and Williams counts a mock 1-2-3. Williams and Hendry celebrate as Pete Dunne looks on and tells Williams that he has him in his sights. Hendry and Williams continue to celebrate as the show goes off the air.