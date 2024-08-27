AEW Collision Premieres on ESPN Weekly Starting Sept. 1, Plus New Details on AEW Grand Slam: Australia 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is set to make its debut on ESPN in Australia starting September 2024.

The company recently announced its first-ever live event in Australia, AEW Grand Slam: Australia, which will take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 15, 2025. This exciting news was revealed during the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend.

But that's not all.

On Monday evening, ESPN Australia and New Zealand confirmed that AEW Collision will begin airing on ESPN in Australia starting September 1. The show will be broadcast every Sunday, and ESPN Australia will also air the highly anticipated AEW Grand Slam: Australia event on February 15.

“IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER,” the ESPN Australia & NZ X account announced. “AEW Collision and AEW Grand Slam: Australia ON ESPN!”

The announcement continued, “AEW: Collision will premiere on ESPN September 1 and air each Sunday AEST. And ESPN will also broadcast AEW’s historic Australian event, AEW Grand Slam: Australia, set for Feb 2025.”