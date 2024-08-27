WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Collision Premieres on ESPN Weekly Starting Sept. 1, Plus New Details on AEW Grand Slam: Australia 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2024

AEW Collision Premieres on ESPN Weekly Starting Sept. 1, Plus New Details on AEW Grand Slam: Australia 2025

All Elite Wrestling is set to make its debut on ESPN in Australia starting September 2024.

The company recently announced its first-ever live event in Australia, AEW Grand Slam: Australia, which will take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 15, 2025. This exciting news was revealed during the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend.

But that's not all.

On Monday evening, ESPN Australia and New Zealand confirmed that AEW Collision will begin airing on ESPN in Australia starting September 1. The show will be broadcast every Sunday, and ESPN Australia will also air the highly anticipated AEW Grand Slam: Australia event on February 15.

“IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER,” the ESPN Australia & NZ X account announced. “AEW Collision and AEW Grand Slam: Australia ON ESPN!”

The announcement continued, “AEW: Collision will premiere on ESPN September 1 and air each Sunday AEST. And ESPN will also broadcast AEW’s historic Australian event, AEW Grand Slam: Australia, set for Feb 2025.”


Tags: #aew #collision #espn #australia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89061/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π