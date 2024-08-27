Jey Uso and Pete Dunne Move Forward in WWE Intercontinental Title Contender's Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Monday night, Jey Uso and Pete Dunne secured their spots in the final round of the Intercontinental title tournament, set for Raw in two weeks. The winner of the fatal four-way match will challenge Bron Breakker for the championship.

In the first semi-final, Jey Uso prevailed over Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in a thrilling triple threat. Uso capitalized on Kross's elimination of Kingston, delivering a powerful spear and a splash from the top rope for the decisive victory.

The second semi-final saw Pete Dunne advance after a strategic maneuver. Xavier Woods had attempted a high-flying move on The Miz, but Dunne intercepted, pinning Miz with The Bitter End.

Next week's Raw will feature two more triple threat matches to determine the remaining finalists. Sheamus will face Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser, while Ilja Dragunov will battle Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee.