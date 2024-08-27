WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jey Uso and Pete Dunne Move Forward in WWE Intercontinental Title Contender's Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2024

Jey Uso and Pete Dunne Move Forward in WWE Intercontinental Title Contender's Tournament

Monday night, Jey Uso and Pete Dunne secured their spots in the final round of the Intercontinental title tournament, set for Raw in two weeks. The winner of the fatal four-way match will challenge Bron Breakker for the championship.

In the first semi-final, Jey Uso prevailed over Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in a thrilling triple threat. Uso capitalized on Kross's elimination of Kingston, delivering a powerful spear and a splash from the top rope for the decisive victory.

The second semi-final saw Pete Dunne advance after a strategic maneuver. Xavier Woods had attempted a high-flying move on The Miz, but Dunne intercepted, pinning Miz with The Bitter End.

Next week's Raw will feature two more triple threat matches to determine the remaining finalists. Sheamus will face Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser, while Ilja Dragunov will battle Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

WWE Raw Results (August 26th, 2024)

Tonight on RAW we have Bronson Reed taking on Braun Strowman, The Intercontinental No 1 Contender's Tournament begins, Chad Gable tries to s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 27, 2024 12:43PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #jey uso #pete dunne

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89058/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π