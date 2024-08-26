New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE Raw; Updated Lineup Announced

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has provided an update on tonight's WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, set to take place in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ahead of the August 26 episode on the USA Network, Pearce took to social media to announce two exciting triple-threat matches as part of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament. The first bout will see The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne, while the second will feature Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Additionally, tonight's Raw will include:

- A live appearance from Randy Orton

- Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

- Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

- The start of the WWE Intercontinental Title Number One Contenders Tournament

- An update on Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest following the Judgment Day's recent attack