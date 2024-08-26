New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE Raw; Updated Lineup Announced

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has provided an update on tonight's WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, set to take place in Providence, Rhode Island.
Ahead of the August 26 episode on the USA Network, Pearce took to social media to announce two exciting triple-threat matches as part of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament. The first bout will see The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne, while the second will feature Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso.
Additionally, tonight's Raw will include:
- A live appearance from Randy Orton
- Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable
- Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
- The start of the WWE Intercontinental Title Number One Contenders Tournament
- An update on Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest following the Judgment Day's recent attack
⚡ Sid Eudy, Legendary Wrestler Known as 'Sycho Sid,' Passes Away at 63
Sidney Eudy ,better known by many as "Sid Justice," "Sid Vicious," and "Sycho Sid," has passed away at the age of 63. Eudy was born on Decem [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 26, 2024 06:52PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com