Konosuke Takeshita Set to Clash with Josh Alexander at Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Wrestling Revival

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Scott D’Amore has officially announced the first match for the revival of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

AEW's Konosuke Takeshita is set to clash with TNA star Josh Alexander at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's "Forged In Excellence" event this October. The two-night spectacle will take place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20. The promotion has yet to confirm which night the Takeshita vs. Alexander showdown will occur.

Takeshita and Alexander have only squared off once before, battling to a 20-minute time limit draw for the indie promotion Garden State Pro Wrestling in 2022.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling marks a fresh start for Scott D’Amore, who was ousted as president of TNA Wrestling this February during a major leadership shakeup. In this new venture, D’Amore also holds the title of president, as he revives the historic Maple Leaf Wrestling brand that originally thrived from the 1930s to the 1980s.